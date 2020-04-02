This Modified Yamaha SZ Had To Scramble To Lose Its Commuter Status

Over the years, Scramblers have become popular among customisation houses. It all started when Ducati revived the Scrambler and brought back the times when motorcycles were stripped to the bare bone and made to look like they mean business, just business. In the past too, we have come across many tastefully modified Scramblers by various customisation houses. The latest one being this Yamaha SZ which is converted into a Scrambler by Philippines-based Kustom Moto.

One good look at it and you would know that serious thought and efforts have been put to build this Scrambler. In the custom bike scene, a scrambler is a healthy mix of a (retro/old) bike with a higher than average riding height and shocks, and dual-purpose tyres stripped down to the bare essentials. This particular Yamaha SZ sticks to the definition of a Scrambler pretty firmly. The modifications are skin deep and not just cosmetic. The rims are customised and include spokes instead of alloys found on the stock Yamaha SZ. To make it all look neat, they have gone one step ahead and have powder coated the rims.

The front is minimalistic but visually appealing. The stock headlamps have made way for a customised round headlamp which illuminates in yellow. There’s also a small flyscreen above the headlamps which gives it that extra flair at the front. Scramblers use wide handlebars to enhance the overall manoeuvrability and the same has been used here too. At the bar ends, sit customised inverted rearview mirrors. To give it that brutish appeal at the front, they have also used fork gaiters. Dual-purpose tyres are a key point while building a Scrambler and this particular one uses a set of them too. The front fender is completely removed to expose the wide, dual-purpose tyres.

The stock seat of the Yamaha SZ has been thrown out to bring in a newly customised one while the tank is custom made too. The whole motorcycle is painted in black and white. Even the monochromatic colours look dramatically gorgeous on this particular build. The side profile looks very minimalistic as they have chopped off the rear subframe and have redesigned a new one. The Dual shock absorbers that are present on the stock Yamaha SZ would have looked a bit wacky so they have made way for monoshock. The rear drum brakes are replaced with disc brakes too.

The rear too looks in line with the rest of the motorcycle with the wide rear tyre completely exposed. There’s an LED strip attached to the customised seat which works as the tail lamp unit. There’s also a custom number plate holder. The swingarm too is longer than the stock Yamaha SZ. There are a host of performance upgrades too which include a free-flow exhaust with heat wrap and an aftermarket air filter. With all the unnecessary weight done away and the increased performance, we are sure that it goes considerably faster than the stock Yamaha SZ.