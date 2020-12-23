This Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno is One Hot, Hot Hatch!

Maruti Suzuki, do we need to run you over how big a brand, a name and a company Maruti Suzuki is? India’s largest and probably India’s favourite carmaker, Maruti Suzuki isn’t just loved by the general public that buys their stock cars for themselves or their families. It is equally loved by car geeks and enthusiasts. Previously, we have witnessed a plethora of Maruti Suzuki cars modified into a beast like a Swift, a Grand Vitara and even a Vitara Brezza for that matter. This time, we present you a restfully modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno!

We recently came across some pictures of this modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno and boy, were we impressed.

It definitely caught our eye. This modified Baleno belongs to Mr Wasil Hussain and yeah, we can all agree that Mr Wasil did a stellar job. We have a list of all the mods that were carried out in this Maruti Baleno and we will run over each of them.

Firstly, it is powered by the same 1.2L, 4c cyl, naturally aspirated petrol engine as before. This engine delivers 82BHP of peak power and a 113Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. The engine on the modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno might have been tweaked or tuned as there is no mention of that happening or been carried out. Instead of regular wheels, this modified little beast gets 17” 8.5J infinity wrapped in Maxxis tyres that are of 225/45 section size. Instead of a stock air filter, this modified Baleno gets an HPI megamax air filter to help improve performance by improving the engine breathing.

On the styling quotient, this beast gets a pair of upgraded Alpha headlamps to make it look meaner and all business. It also gets a custom front grille and a chrome delete to uplift its styling quotient even higher. It also features an aftermarket tail lamp along with custom side decals and custom aftermarket spoiler to carry along its mean quotient.

Finally, it gets a custom straight pipe exhaust with HKS end can and also a front splitter. If you’re familiar with race cars, you know how good splitters look and also help increase a bit of downforce at the front.

Well, we can safely say that this was one hell of a mod.

Owner’s Instagram handle: @maverick_5100

Picture credits: @sorealsushixramen