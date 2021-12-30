This Limited-Edition Yamaha XSR 155 Is Droolworthy!

The already appealing Yamaha XSR 155 now gets even more desirable thanks to the custom Café Racer fitment by Zeus Customs. Yamaha Thailand has joined forces with Bangkok-based Zeus Customs to create a limited-edition Yamaha XSR 155. The bike is one of the most exquisite models by Yamaha and limited by number. The bike made its first appearance at Thailand Motor Show and became an instant hit. There are several upgrades given to the bike and a total of 23 new parts and panels have been put on this bike to create an extraordinary Retro sports look.

Design

The bike captures the essence of the old school XSR and merges it to the new look. The fuel tank, fenders, and side panels are all customized.

The seat also gets a new brown and dark tan seat to contrast the overall. The XSR gets a clip-on handlebar and the Zeus custom foot pegs. The handlebar has been lowered slightly and the foot pegs are rear set. This gives the bike an aggressive seating position like in any other café racer. The blackened bottom half of the XSR still finds its way in the limited-edition model and it neatly contrasts the look of the bike.

The tank and rear panel are all covered in grey. We get to see black knee pads on the bike and the traditional black vertical insert running down the centre of the fuel tank. The front fender and USD forks are all blackened and the multi-spoke alloy wheels also carry the same colour. The engine bash plate and the clutch cover are all covered in black to pop the grey. It gets special decals on the side panels and the Zeus Customs logo on the tank.

Performance

The bike is powered by the iconic 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which now gets the VVT technology to boost lower-end power. It produces 19BHP and 14.7Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-Speed manual transmission and gets a slipper and assist clutch.

Already sold out

Only 100 units of this bike were available which were all sold out in the window between 1-12 December. The XSR 155 Zeus Café Racer was priced at THB 91,500 which translates to ₹2.05 Lakh.

