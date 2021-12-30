Huawei Aito M5: A Porsche Macan In Chinese Attire?

Chinese brands are always on the lookout for growing industries. We saw a similar case with smartphones. These brands offer good specs and decent quality at almost half the price. This is the main reason for the growth of Chinese brands, and especially in our country. Huawei revealed the Aito M5 SUV a few days back at the company’s winter product launch event. The M5 is a hybrid vehicle that can run on both electricity and fuel. Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Customer Business Group claims that the Huawei Aito M5 offers peak power and driving range that is equal to if not better than the Tesla Model X. The deliveries for this car are going to begin from February.

Design

In terms of design, the car shares a slight resemblance to the Porsche Macan. The round edges and the broad shoulder lines add to the similarity. Upfront the car gives a nimble look. The major part of the bumper is covered by the grille. The headlights look very slim and sharp which contrasts the rounded look of the car. The fog lamps also carry a slim design and are virtually just vertical lines. Along the side, the look is very bland with flush door handles and a faint character line. The multi-spoke diamond-cut wheels are large and add to the overall aesthetic of the car.

The cabin gets a simple and clean design with a Tesla-like appeal to it. It gets a dual-tone finish for the dashboard and a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HarmonyOS. We also get to see a 10.4-inch fully digital cockpit and ambient lights to liven up the interiors.

Performance

Being a hybrid the Aito M5 gets electric motors as well as an IC engine. It is available with either a single or a dual motor setup. The rear-wheel-drive version offers max power of 204HP and the four-wheel-drive version offers 224HP. The overall output of the 4WD is doubled to produce 448HP of power.

The onboard engine is a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 125HP but works only as an onboard charger for the 40kWh battery. The company claims that this SUV has a combined range of 1,195Km and can do 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

