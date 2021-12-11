This Electric Maruti Ignis Can Run 240Km On A Single Charge

We have all enjoyed driving a manual transmission. The thrill of using a stick shifter shall always remain unparalleled, despite the fact that automatics are much faster in terms of acceleration. The same goes for electric vehicles. We do get instant torque from the motor, but the ability to choose a gear ratio to match our driving needs is absent. But what if we couple an electric to a manual transmission? A Pune-based company; Northway has electrified a Maruti Suzuki Ignis whilst retaining its manual gearbox.

Their latest project

Northway is a leading name in the EV R&D and EV conversion industry. The brand has converted various ICE cars into electrics. As per their latest project, the company converted a 2022 Ignis Alpha MT into an electric one. The interesting part is that the car gets an electric motor coupled with a manual transmission.

Take a look at this video, wherein the brand explains its vision behind this vehicle.

Two birds, single stone

This Ignis EV hits two birds with a stone. For those who want the automatic experience; the car can be driven in a single gear like a traditional electric car. You only need to put the car in a higher gear (3rd or 4th) once, post that the car drives like an automatic. You can start and stop without the need to change gears.

For the more enthusiastic people, the car offers a complete manual feel with a clutch. The use of a manual gearbox offers additional torque whenever needed. This can help a driver in overtaking or while climbing slopes. The absence of engine braking in electric cars can also be solved in this way, as every gear ratio offers a different level of braking from the motor.

Performance

The Pre-convert Maruti Suzuki Ignis EV is available in two battery configurations; Drive CT (standard) with a 140Km range and Inter CT (Long Range) with a 240Km range. The motor generates peak torque of 170Nm. The top speed for this Ignis is 140Kmph. The car can be charged from a three-pin AC wall output as well as on charging stations. Depending on the source the charging time ranges from 3-7 hours.

By and large, we get the best of both worlds. We get the convenience of driving an automatic through traffic, with the ability to have all the fun on the highway. And that too at an amazing price. The complete cost including the car and the conversion kit comes out to be;

₹12.5 lakh for the standard variant &

₹14.5 lakh for the long range variant.