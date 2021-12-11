Tata Motors Announces Another Price Hike

Tata Motors is one of the leading carmakers in India. The Indian car manufacturer has announced that there will be a price hike on its cars from next month. The range of cars that will see a price rise is not specified yet, the rise in input cost is the reason for the price hike. Tata Motors currently sells passenger cars like Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor, and Tiago besides electric cars like Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Tata also recently launched the micro-SUV Punch. Tata commercial vehicles also saw a price rise due to the same reason. On average, there has been a rise of 2.5% over current prices effective from January next year.

Official statement

Shailesh Chandra, President of the Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “Prices of commodities, raw material, and other input costs continue to rise. The company is compelled to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January 2022 to offset the increasing cost pressures.”

Tata motors: recent price hikes

Tata Safari and Tata Nexon prices have been increased in recent times. Rs7,000 for the automatic variants of Tata Safari which are available across trims such as XMA, XTA+, XZA, XZA+ 6-seater, XZA+, XZA+ 6-seater Adventure Edition, XZA+ Adventure Edition, XZA+ Gold 6-seater, and XZA+ Gold. On the other hand, Tata Nexon also got a price rise of Rs 11,000. Tata has also discontinued some diesel variants from their lineup. We expect the recently launched Punch to not be affected by this price hike.

Models like the entry-level XE variant, the mid-spec XMA, and XMA(S) variants, and the top-spec XZ and XZA+(S) variants are no longer offered. Tata added their name to the list of carmakers who recently increased their price. Car companies like Maruti Suzuki, Citroen, and Audi, have also announced an increase in the prices of their vehicles from next month. The reason is the same rising input cost and the shortage of semiconductor chips. We speculate that other car companies may be increasing their prices due to the same reason.

