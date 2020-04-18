This Custom Royal Enfield Bobber Looks Rad!

What do all the custom builders have in common? A creative head fuelled with passion. You don’t need to have a huge customisation house backed up with a professional crew to build a custom motorcycle if you have got the required technical know-how with a pinch of creativity. We came across this interesting build which uses a Royal Enfield Electra as a donor motorcycle. Aditya Balachandran from Admec Customs hails from Gujarat and is a mechanical engineer who built this custom Electra and transformed it into this funky bobber.

This custom build does look busy but makes use of quality components. It features a front suspension setup sourced from a Royal Enfield Thunderbird, which is 41 mm telescopic unit which offers 180 mm travel. You got to have a clear and resourceful head to put a build together and this is exactly what Aditya has done. The front rims are sourced from KTM and wrapped in 140 section 60/R17 rubber from Ralco while the stock front brakes have made way for bybre front disc callipers. Most of the customs that we come across often feature round headlamps and this one is no different. He has used the headlamp unit of Bajaj Avenger but he claims that different headlight setup can be opted too, depending on customer’s requirements.

The speedometer is retained from the stock Electra which is not a bad thing at all because it has a certain retro touch to it. Moxi adjustable levers are used instead of stock ones to offer the rider some more convenience. The tank too is sourced from a Thunderbird from a local scrap dealer. Like we said earlier, talk about being resourceful! Some serious efforts have been put into building this custom as he went ahead and redesigned the swing arm too. The rear swing-arm is custom made and is designed in such a way that it can be used to put wider tyre up to 160 section 70 R17 and is 5 inch extended to give this custom a mean look. The Rear shock absorbers are Paiolis from the Continental GT.

According to the claims, the whole project can be pulled off in INR 60,000 and requires 15 days to finish the job. A custom build is only good when all the different parts sourced are put together to form a rather ‘Complete’ motorcycle and this one ticks all the boxes.