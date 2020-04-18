Hero Electric Announces Special Online Offer On Entire Range Of Electric Scooters

To keep the numbers rolling, Hero Electric has announced an exciting online sales scheme on its entire range of electric scooters (excluding Flash lead-acid low-speed model). The scheme is limited to all online bookings made, starting from 17 April till 15 May 2020. The booking amount is fixed at INR 2,999, irrespective of the model, which is non-refundable, except, if the national lockdown extends beyond June. Customers can take delivery of vehicles any time after the lockdown opens and up to June end.

Also read: The Hero Electric Trike Is Fighting The Authorities To Be Classified As A Two-Wheeler

All customers who book any Hero Electric scooter would avail an instant cash discount of INR 5,000 while customers of Glyde and e-Cycle would get a cash discount of INR 3,000. In addition to this, a cash benefit of INR 1,000 will be offered to existing customers for reference purchase. This scheme is only available for bookings made online. The current portfolio of Electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde and E-Cycle, which are also powered by high- quality lithium-ion batteries.

In the current scenario, while people maintain physical distancing, the environment is slowly healing itself. The most significant change that India has seen in the environment is the improvement in air quality due to less dust and air pollution. In its endeavor of making the country greener with ‘Zero Pollution’ transportation, Hero Electric saw this opportunity to further urge people to switch to electric mobility to maintain a healthy and sustainable environment.

Talking about the offer, Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Covid’s unfortunate crisis has revealed how quickly a microscopic virus can play havoc with the life and health of citizens whose lungs are already compromised due to air pollution. The few days of absence of polluting vehicles have also had a pleasing effect of clearer sky and nature bouncing back with rare birds chirping. I strongly believe that customers are now tending to switch to cleaner transportation, and we are adding a little sweetener through the “Online” offer to gently nudge them to do so. As pioneers of electric mobility in India, our mission is “No Emission” transportation and this exclusive scheme echoes our decision to keep our mother nature clean and green.”