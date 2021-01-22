This Adventure Kit From AutoEngina Will Make Your RE Himalayan More Capable!

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the OGs of Adventure motorcycles, at least in India. The affordable ADV has won many hearts across the globe because of its off-road credentials. It is sort of customary to install some aftermarket accessories to increase the potential of your ADV and a considerable amount of time is spent curating all the options. That is when players like Autoengina come into action. This Pune-based firm is offering an Adventure kit for the RE Himalayan.

More details

This add-on kit is available in limited numbers only so if you are convinced to pimp up your RE Himalayan, we suggest that you should drop a DM to the firm’s official Instagram handle.

What does the kit include?

The Himalayan, apart from being an amazing off-roader, is also a capable mile-muncher. It might not be as fast as some of its counterparts but it gets the job done in the same manner you would expect it to. When one goes for long rides very often, sorting out luggage solutions becomes one of the most important things. AutoEngina has sorted it out for you as the firm is offering a set of side panniers and a top box for the Himalayan. By the looks of it, the panniers and the top box look big enough to swallow all the luggage you might require on a long trip.

To make the Himalayan more crash-proof and sturdy, extra protection is also on offer, which includes: crash guard, radiator grill, headlamp grill and a rear brake cylinder guard. To increase the convenience, a set of grab rails and auxiliary light holder is on offer too. The company claims that all the things mentioned above can be easily installed on the Himalayan. The whole kit and accessories are designed and developed in Pune. To know more about the Adventure kit, slide in their DMs!

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is weeks away from an official introduction and there are quite a few things which we can expect from the new Himalayan. It isn’t going to be a thorough upgrade and the updated Himalayan too, will have to make do with the same 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 24.83 PS @ 6500 rpm while the torque is rated at 32 nm.