BharatBenz ‘BSafeExpress’ Covid-19 Vaccine Carrier Truck Unveiled

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), in collaboration with Motherson Group, today unveiled the BharatBenz ‘BSafeExpress’, a specialized reefer truck designed for the safe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. Equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity, the BSafeExpress uses newly developed refrigeration units that ensure the temperature and stability of the vaccines is accurately monitored and maintained at all stages of delivery.

More details

Motherson Group’s refrigerated container (intelligent reefer) is made from Glass Reinforced Plastic, XPS Foam, and other carefully chosen materials that ensure the product is strong, water-resistant, and noncorrosive, yet light-weight and highly insulated. The container can be assembled locally in as little as 96 hours, making it a much more practical solution than conventional products which can take three or more weeks to deliver.

With purpose-built IoT sensors integrated inside the container, fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and tamper. They can also adjust the temperature as required and sound the alarm if a problem occurs. This further integrates with QR Code tracking of all stock onboard, so that users can check the location, status, and history of each package.

The reefer is mounted on the BharatBenz 2823R chassis, India’s most reliable, efficient and safe heavy-duty truck. This ensures maximum uptime and faster turnaround, the two most important characteristics expected of vehicles that carry life-saving medicines. Paired with BharatBenz’s ‘Truckonnect’ telematics platform, the BSafe Express offers vaccine distributors absolute peace of mind with real-time tracking of both the vehicle and its precious cargo.

Official statements

Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director, and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles: “The combination of a strong, reliable chassis with a lightweight, insulated reefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makes BharatBenz’s ‘BSafe Express’ the perfect solution to India’s cold-chain infrastructure challenge. With this truck, we can deliver vaccines in perfect condition to even the most remote destinations, bringing hope of a return to normalcy to over 1.3 billion people.”

Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, “Motherson has delivered on its promise of providing a safe and reliable distribution solution for the COVID vaccine. Our innovative and integrated product enables temperature control and tamper monitoring which are critical to ensure effective distribution of the COVID vaccine across India. We hope that, together with our customers, we can contribute to the humanitarian need of bringing COVID under control as quickly as possible.”