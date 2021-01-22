BMW F 900 XR And F 900 R Are Now Costlier Than Before

Price hikes are no longer a surprise now. In fact, a manufacturer refusing to hike prices of their products could possibly be more surprising than an actual price hike. Price hikes were an inevitable prophecy of the unprecedented consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic. BMW Motorrad India now has announced a price hike for its F 900 R and the F 900 XR.

Updated price list

The prices of the aforesaid duo have been hiked by INR 90,000 at most. The F 900 R is available in just one trim and is priced at INR 9.90 Lakh while they are offering the F 900 XR in two variants, F 900 XR Standard and the F 900 XR Pro. Revised prices are as shown below.

All prices in INR, ex-showroom.

The F 900 R is a naked roadster while the F 900 XR is a sports tourer and were launched as BMW’s attempt in making their presence felt in the middleweight segment which is currently ruled by the likes of Kawasaki and Triumph. Increasing prices in the procurement of raw materials are the major reason behind every price hike.

Specs and features

Both motorcycles share the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine makes 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Both motorcycles feature all-LED headlamps along with a Bluetooth-enabled, fully coloured instrument cluster. Additional features include keyless ignition, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and more.

At the front, the motorcycles get 43 mm gold-finished upside-down forks along with a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber, while a hydraulically adjustable mono-shock setup, as well as a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber, has been fitted at the rear.

The F 900 XR gets longer travel suspension setup which includes 43 mm inverted forks with 170 mm front wheel travel. The all-new BMW F 900 XR Pro variant offers additional features such as Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro and the class-leading Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) which allows riders to switch between suspension settings while riding.