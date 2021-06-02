Think Electric Cars Are Boring? Rimac Nevera Is Here To Change Your Mind!

Think electric vehicles are boring? The new breed of electric hypercars will prove you wrong. So wrong. Take the recently unveiled Rimac Never for example. There are umpteen reasons why this particular hypercar is being considered an absolute breakthrough in the automotive scheme of things. The Nevera is the production-ready iteration of the Rimac C_Two concept car, which was revealed at the International Geneva Motor Show in 2018. Since then, Rimac’s engineers have refined their new flagship on every level during an extensive development program, in the pursuit of the ultimate electric hypercar driving experience.

More details

Apart from being ‘hyper’ in every aspect, there is, the Nevera is also super exclusive. Only 150 units of the Nevera will be made and every single unit will be crafted in Croatia.

Aerodynamics

A comprehensive raft of changes to the Nevera’s bodywork, air diffusers and intakes has delivered a 34 per cent improvement in aerodynamic efficiency over the early prototypes­.

Lightweight, forged alloy wheels feature a unique aerodynamic design that channels cooling air to the Brembo carbon-ceramic braking system and ensures smooth airflow down the car’s flanks.

World’s most advanced monocoque construction

Nevera’s groundbreaking monocoque, developed by the former C_Two Chief Engineer Daniele Giachi, includes a bonded carbon roof, integrated structural battery pack and rear carbon subframe, is forming the largest single carbon fibre piece in the entire automotive industry. Weighing less than 200kg and utilising 2200 carbon fibre plys and 222 aluminium inserts, the monocoque encases the car’s battery to form a compact yet incredibly strong structure with a torsional stiffness of 70.000 Nm/degree.

Powertrain

The unique H-shaped, liquid-cooled, 120kWh, 6960-cell battery was designed from scratch by Rimac and sits at the very heart of the Nevera. Capable of producing 1.4MW of power, the Lithium/Manganese/Nickel battery also forms an integral part of the car’s core, adding 37 per cent structural stiffness to the carbon fibre monocoque. The battery’s optimum positioning low and central within the car’s floor contributes to an ultra-low centre of gravity.

This helps create an excellent 48/52 front/rear weight distribution and the best possible handling balance. Four bespoke surface-mounted permanent magnet motors drive the Nevera’s four wheels individually.

Together, they enable 1914hp and 2360Nm of torque, which is triple the output of a ‘conventional–engined’ supercar. The front and rear wheels are each connected to a pair of single-speed gearboxes.

Performance

With the ability to sprint to 60mph in 1.85 seconds and continue the acceleration all the way to a 412 km/h (258mph) top speed, the Nevera opens up a new dimension in hypercar performance.

Accelerating from rest to 161 km/h (100 mph) requires just 4.3 seconds and it maintains its eye-widening acceleration throughout a full-throttle cycle, achieving 186mph (300 km/h) from rest in 9,3 seconds, shredding a whole 2,5 seconds from the initial targets. Finally, it achieves a record-breaking 8,6 seconds quarter-mile time.

Torque vectoring

Rimac’s All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2) system replaces traditional Electronic Stability Program and Traction Control systems to further bolster grip and traction.

Meanwhile, the Nevera’s R-AWTV 2 system enables infinitely variable dynamic responses to road and track conditions by calibrating the amount of torque supplied to each wheel.

The ‘future-loaded’ cabin

The cockpit features a trio of high-definition TFT screens, which present as much, or as little, information as the user requires. Configured for both track driving and comfort, the layout of the cockpit is divided into two zones.

From the cockpit, the driver can monitor every aspect of the car’s performance with real-time telemetry – downloadable to a laptop or smartphone for later review.

To enable drivers of all abilities to extract maximum performance from the Nevera and help them further develop their track driving skills, Rimac has developed the world’s first AI (Artificial Intelligence) Driver Coach. Nevera’s Driver Coach evaluates performance and provides guidance to optimize and enhance the driver’s on-track performance. By accessing 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, 6 radars, and the very latest NVIDIA Pegasus operating system, the Rimac Driving Coach adds an additional, immersive experience behind the wheel.