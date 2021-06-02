Yamaha FZ25 and FZS25 Prices Slashed – Here’s How Much They Cost Now

Yamaha Motor India, announced a price cut for their quarter-litre offerings today. Both the bikes got a 12% price cut. Yamaha released a statement today stating that they are slashing the prices of the FZ25 and the FZS25 owing to a reduction in production cost.

Official Statement

“At Yamaha Motor India, it is our constant endeavour to provide customers with competitive products that are exhilarating and technology advanced. In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which has led to increase in the Ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series. Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series & being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers.

Taking this opportunity, we hereby announce the revision in the Ex-showroom prices of FZ 25 & FZS 25 models. With this step, we will reach out to our potential audience by making the FZ 25 range more approachable. Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications.”

The Yamaha FZ25 which was priced at ₹1,53,600 (ex-showroom) has got a price cut of ₹18,800. It is now available at ₹1,34,800 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the FZS25 which was priced at ₹1,58,600 (ex-showroom) gets a price cut of ₹19,300 and has a new price tag of ₹1,39,300 (ex-showroom). There are no changes in the features or specs of the motorcycles. The 250 twins are powered by a 249cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that produces 20.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 at Nm torque 6,000 rpm. The bikes feature a Class D-type LED headlamp which has a single unit for both high and low beam along with daytime running lights. The tall windshield and knuckle guards are unique to the FZS25.

Yamaha is currently also working on a new bike – the FZ-X. It has been spied testing on the Indian roads and should be launched in a few months. The bike draws its design cues from the XSR 155 making it Yamaha’s first neo-retro motorbike in India. In terms of power, it will share its powertrain with the Yamaha FZ-S.

Considering the given COVID situation consumers are keen on avoiding public transport and are purchasing vehicles for personal use. The price cut should come as a relief for two-wheeler buyers who are looking to buy a 250cc bike.