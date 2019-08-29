The Yamaha XSR 155 Goes On A Top-Speed Run On Camera

Launched exclusively in the Thai market, the XSR 155 is essentially an amalgam of retro design and a modern platform. With the same mechanicals as the R15 and the MT-15, the XSR 155 comes with a rather capable powertrain and comes across as a capable motorcycle. With the 155 cc liquid-cooled motor, triple-digit speeds would be a cakewalk for this motorcycle but if you have ever wondered how far up this motorcycle is capable of going, this video shall help you out. In this video we see a man taking this very Yamaha way up to the top speed, do have a look.

As you can see in the video, this motorcycle manages to achieve a speedo indicated top speed of 125 kmph. Many of you would be wondering how come it is so less compared to the R15 v3, which is powered by the same engine? Well, unlike the R15, the XSR 155 does not have a fairing, which in the case of the R15, helps cut through the air in an efficient manner, reducing drag and allowing the bike to travel faster with less air resistance. With no fairing, the XSR 155 is not able to achieve such aerodynamic efficiency, which in turn has an impact on the top speed of the motorcycle.

Also Read: Select BSVI-Compliant Yamaha Two-Wheelers To Feature Side Stand Switch

To tell you more about the XSR 155, this motorcycle is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor which equipped with Variable Valve Actuation technology generates 19.3 PS of peak power and 15 Nm of peak torque. This engine sends power to he rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slip and assist clutch. Just like the MT-15, it gets a naked design but the XSR 155 gets a wider handlebar and a shorter wheelbase. Moreover, the bike also comes with 15 mm of additional ground clearance and a bash plate is also provided to keep the engine safe from rocks and other debris. The motorcycle also comes with dual-purpose tyres. The bike retails for a price tag of 91,500 Baht, making it cheaper than both, the R15 as well as the MT-15.