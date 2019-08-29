3-Seater Volvo XC90 Excellence To Be Launched On 3rd September

When it comes to travelling surrounded by luxury, the Swedish company, Volvo, has created quite a name for itself with the XC90 Excellence. The renowned carmaker will now be offering an even more luxurious model of the same SUV, called the XC90 Excellence Lounge. The Excellence Lounge would come with a three-seater layout, which would be quite a unique proposition in itself. In the car, the front passenger seat would be replaced an electrically powered rising leg rest, which would allow the rear passenger to sit in an even more comfortable manner. Along with this unique seating arrangement, the car will also come with all the quirks and features present in the regular XC90 Excellence model.

The XC90 Excellence Lounge will come with a two-seat layout in the rear. The rear chairs will come with a number of adjustment options, all which can be done electrically. Moreover, a pop-up touchscreen located in the centre armrest would allow the passengers to adjust some of the settings, including the operation of the ventilated seats. A fridge too can be found in the rear compartment, with custom made crystal flutes. A folding tray will also be on offer, to allow passengers to work on the go. A premium sounding Bower and Wilkins sound system would appeal to the audiophiles.

Powering this luxurious SUV would be a rather silent powertrain. This Volvo will come with the same T8 twin-engine system, which uses a petrol motor along with an electric motor. It uses a 2-litre turbocharged and supercharged, 4-cylinder, petrol motor and an electric motor. The petrol motor is tuned to generate 320 hp of peak power and the electric motor is rated for 87 hp, giving a combined power output of 407 hp of maximum power and 640 Nm of maximum twist. While the petrol motor is powering the front wheels, power from the electric motor goes to the wheels in the rear. While the regular XC90 Excellence is priced at INR 1.31 Crore, expect the Excellence Lounge model to carry a premium over this model, a bit more than the INR 1.4 crore mark when its launched here next week. Stay tuned for more.