Benelli Launches The TRK 251 and the Leoncino 250 In The Malaysian Market

After launching two 500 cc motorcycles in the Indian market, Benelli will also be catering to the single-cylinder segment. The Chinese owned Italian motorcycle brand will soon be offering smaller capacity motorcycles, the TRK 251 and the Leoncino 250. Ahead of the launch of these two motorcycles in our market, Benelli has offered these two motorcycles in the Malaysian market. The TRK 251 is available at a price of RM 13,888, which roughly translates to INR 2.36 Lakh, while the Leoncino 250 is priced at RM 14,688, which roughly translates to INR 2.5 Lakh. Reports suggest that these two bikes would be offered in India before the end of the year.

Just like their elder siblings, the TRK 502 and the Leocino 500, the TRK 251 follows the design language of an adventure tourer, while the Leoncino 250 is designed to be a scrambler. Powering both these quarter-litre motorcycles is a 250 cc, single-cylinder motor. Equipped with fuel injection and liquid cooling, the engine has been tuned to generate 25.5 hp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 21.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox in both the motorcycles. Other premium features like USD front suspension, dual disc brakes, dual-channel ABS and some more will also be on offer with these two motorcycles.

Apart from these two new single-cylinder bikes, Benelli will also be launching a retro type cruiser with a single-cylinder motor in our market as well. Called the Imperiale 400, this motorcycle will be up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the brand new Jawa motorcycles. This cruiser will draw power from a 373.5 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC motor makes sure the bike has enough go. The motor has been tuned to produce 21 PS of peak power and 29 Nm of twist. Apart from that, this bike too, will come with dual disc brakes, along with dual-channel ABS as standard equipment. Expect all the three motorcycles to come with heavily localised parts which would enable Benelli to price them rather aggressively, which is rather an important step to take for any product to be successful in the Indian market.