The Tata Harrier Redition Is An Interesting Dealer Level Modification

The Tata Harrier is arguably the best looking SUV in its segment. Looking as close to the concept car we saw at the Delhi Auto Expo earlier, the Harrier was launched at the starting of this year. In the starting, the car was offered in a total of five shades – Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White. Then the Indian carmaker brought two new dual-tone shades for the car, a black-painted roof, offered with the shades of Orcus White and Calisto Copper. However, the owner of this Harrier had a different choice of colour in mind. Let us present you the Tata Harrier Redition.

The Redition Tata Harrier is a modification job done by SRT Tata in Coimbatore. They make the car stand out with this rather unique paint job. The body of the car is painted in a shade of red, quite similar to the one offered with Land Rover’s cars. The roof is painted in a contrasting shade of black. Interestingly, even the black plastic cladding present on the lower end of the car has also been painted red. The black bits, like the grille and headlight surrounds, get a glossy finish. The taillight also gets a smoked effect. Finally, blacked-out letters, spelling out Harrier enhance the front end of this SUV. Aftermarket alloy wheels complete the package.

Based on the Land Rover D8 platform, the Harrier comes with a Fiat-sourced 2-litre diesel engine. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Available in a total of 4 variants, starting from the basic XE, followed by XM, XT and the top of the line XZ variant, prices of this SUV start from INR 12.99 Lakh and go all the way till 16.76 Lakh, ex-showroom. However, the added cost of the new paint job and alloy wheels of the Redition would take the price tag of this SUV even higher by almost INR 2 Lakh. Linked below is a video showcasing this car, do have a look.