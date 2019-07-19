Honda 2-Wheelers To Empower Women With Its New & Unique CSR Initiative

Yesterday, Honda 2-wheelers India announced a new CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) project called ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’. This new CSR initiative was taken up by Honda to support women empowerment, as the company firmly believes that empowering women can strengthen the nation. As the percentage of women commercial pilots in India stands at around 12%, Honda is aiming to support young women to pursue commercial pilot training. This initiative will also help in encouraging young women to pursue a highly-respected profession.

Under this project, Honda is inviting all girls from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka to apply for this initiative, as Honda will provide 100% scholarship to 20 females for their dream of becoming a commercial pilot. By supporting the deserving females in realizing their dream to become a commercial pilot, Honda will empower them with this once in a lifetime opportunity. Honda will bear the entire cost of preparation, right from the selection to training period of 18 months in one of India’s leading flying school. Moreover, Honda will also assist them in getting a job as a commercial pilot.

The final 20 girls will be selected based on an exhaustive selection process, which would also take merit and income level into consideration. Young women having scored more than 90% in Physics and Mathematics in class 12th science under State Education Board will be eligible to apply. Further, the submitted applications would be eliminated based on different parameters such as achievements in co-curricular activities. Finally, a written test, Medical test, Psychometric test, and a Technical assessment would be carried out to select 20 most deserving female candidates.

Announcing Honda’s biggest CSR initiative, Mr Harbhajan Singh, Director, General & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Honda 2Wheelers is always committed to bring a positive change in our society. Gujarat is special for Honda 2Wheelers India as it is here we have together covered a long journey of growth and development. Taking one step further in our commitments, we are delighted to announce project SAPNO KI UDAAN – Honda’s unique CSR initiative on women empowerment. Many of the bright young women are not able to pursue their dreams due to lack of financial support. Under this unique initiative, Honda will provide 100% scholarship 20 deserving young females in becoming commercial pilots. We believe that these young women would not only get into a highly respected profession but also inspire millions in realizing their power of a dream.”