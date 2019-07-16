BS – VI Compliant Tata Tigor Spied Doing Triple Digit Speeds

Tata’s answer to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Xcent, the Tigor compact sedan was updated last year. As part of this update, the car received a number of new features and cosmetic changes, but the power units remained unchanged. With the new BS-VI emission norms coming our way, Tata has been working on a BS-VI compliant variant of this car. This updated car can be seen in a video uploaded by Denz World channel on YouTube. This video has been taken from another car on a highway, which is seen reaching speeds of 140 kmph. The Tigor happens to be ahead of this car throughout the duration of this video, maintain high speed on the road.

Regular readers would recollect us showcasing some pictures of this updated model earlier. However, considering the car is already launched and being sold in the market, we wonder what Tata is hiding. That said, we do not expect to see any major cosmetic changes. With major changes underneath the bonnet, we expect a BS-VI compliant version of the 1.2-litre revotron petrol motor. As for the revotorq diesel motor, Tata has not yet talked about their take on BS-VI compliant, smaller diesel motors, so we shall have to wait and see if the updated Tigor is offered with an oil-burner.

Talking more about the Tigor, Tata recently launched the all-electric variant of the Tigor. Called the Tigor EV, this all-electric car would currently be offered to fleet & commercial operators. Offered in two variants – XT and XM, the Tigor EV is priced at INR 9.99 Lakh and INR 10.09 Lakh respectively (Both prices are ex-showroom). Powered by a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor, the Tata is capable of producing 41 PS and 105 Nm of torque. Fed by a 16.2 kWh battery which offers a range of 142 km. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 1.5 hours if done with a fast charger. Coming back to the conventionally powered Tigor, linked below is the spy video we have been talking about, do have a look.