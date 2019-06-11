The Skoda Mountiaq Pick-up Concept Is As Good As It Looks

Ever wondered how the Skoda Kodiaq would look like if it was a pickup truck? Well, 35 students from the Skoda Vocational School have done just that. These students worked for over 8 months to create the Kodiaq pickup concept, which is now called the Mountiaq. This new concept pickup truck from Skoda sports a specially designed Sunset Orange paint finish, along with a light bar on the roof and a distinctive front, that also features a winch, a bullbar and some special lighting effects. This is the sixth consecutive time, that a Skoda project has been created using the apprentices’ technical skills.

During the course of this project, the trainees were supported by their instructors as well as Skoda experts from the Design, Production and Technical Development departments. Not only does the Mountiaq carry the spirit of adventure and off-road aptitude, but also combines the appeal and contemporary lifestyle of a pickup. At the rear, the car bears the Skoda wordmark in individual letters, which was a design element introduced in Europe with the new Skoda models: Scala and Kamiq. The trainees started their work on this new Student Concept Car in Autumn 2018.

In terms of exterior features, the Mountiaq gets a raised air intake snorkel, a winch at the front and a bullbar kit. The winch is specially designed to withstand extreme stresses encountered in off-road use. The Skoda Mountiaq’s radiator grille, brand logo on the bonnet and engine bay all feature lighting effects. The front doors also project the Skoda logo on the road, while the front section sports a new set of fog lights. The other standout design features also include a unique light bar on the roof and a special Sunset Orange paint finish developed by the students. This uniquely designed concept car has the ability to command attention. Being a genuine Skoda vehicle, the Mountiaq also gets a new integrated funnel for the windscreen washer tank. While the 320-watt speakers are now complemented by a new 2,000-watt amplifier and a 2,000-watt subwoofer.

The Mountiaq Concept is about 4,999 mm long, 2,005 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall. The wheelbase of this pickup is 2,788 mm, and the vehicle weighs around 2,450 kgs. For enhanced off-road capabilities, the trainees increased the Mountiaq’s ground clearance by about 10 cms, to a full 29 cms. They achieved this improved ground clearance and all-terrain ability, by fitting a set of 17-inch Rockstar II wheels along with a special set of off-road tyres. These new wheels have increased the Mountiaq’s track width by about 3 cms. This pickup is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is capable of delivering about 190 PS of power.

“Building the ŠKODA MOUNTIAQ with our own hands was a unique opportunity for all of us, as we were able to use our theoretical know-how in a practical context”, said Petr Zemanec. “We also benefited from the new connections we were able to establish with students on other career paths. We will never forget the over 2,000 hours of work we spent making our unique pickup.”

As Carsten Brandes, Head of the ŠKODA Academy, points out, “Like its predecessor models, the ŠKODA MOUNTIAQ highlights the exceptional technical competence and craftsmanship of our students. Year after year, their work demonstrates the superior quality of professional training at our vocational school.”