Kia Motors Will Celebrate Its First Anniversary With A Limited Edition Seltos

It has been a year since Kia Motors made its debut in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker ensured to be one of the early adopters, by launching its BS6 compliant SUV, Seltos. The Seltos was based on the 2020 Hyundai Creta, but the Seltos arrived in India by August 2019. This made the SUV register several sales and booking records. The Seltos was not only a successful product, but it also defined Kia’s focus on the SUV segment in the Indian markets. Understanding the important role of Seltos in their journey, the carmaker is celebrating its first anniversary with a limited edition for the SUV.

The changes

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gets a lot of cosmetic additions. However, the limited-edition is based on the HTX variant and gets no mechanical changes. On the exteriors, we can see the new front and rear bumpers with orange accents on the fog lamp surround, and faux exhaust surrounds. The SUV is also longer by 60mm, due to its revamped skid plates at the front and rear. The Anniversary Edition also gets a pair of new, blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to these updates, there is also a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge with orange hints, at the rear end. In addition to the currently available Aurora Black Pearl paint shade and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl dual-tone options. The limited edition of Seltos will be available in two exclusive dual-tone colour schemes, namely- Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl, and as Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl.

Speaking about the performance, the Seltos Anniversary Edition will get the same heart, borrowed from the HTX variant. The limited-edition Kia Seltos is expected to come with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, that produces 115bhp of power. The SUV will be available with a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Also, for diesel lovers, Kia is also expected to add the 1.5-litre diesel engine option, with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the interior will be an all-black theme with honeycomb-patterned black leatherette seats. Apart from this, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be similar to the HTX trim. It will get all the features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, LED headlights and tail-lights, ‘Ice cube’ LED fog lights, keyless entry, sunroof, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs with in-built turn indicators. On the dashboard, the Seltos will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ‘UVO’ (Kia’s connected tech), six-speaker music system, wireless charger, air purifier, and ambient mood lighting.

The HTX petrol-manual costs Rs 13.34 lakh, the HTX petrol-CVT is priced at Rs 14.34 lakh, and the HTX diesel-manual is priced at Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Considering these updates to the SUV, we expect the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to arrive with a premium of up to Rs 30,000, over the price of the HTX variant. The carmaker is expected to launch this limited edition during the upcoming festive season. However, the limited edition has already arrived at select dealerships.