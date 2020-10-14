Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) To The Health Authorities In Himachal Pradesh

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp donated four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals.

These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero ‘s Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

Hero MotoCorp handed over four FRVs to Shri. Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary – Health, Himachal Pradesh in presence of Shri. Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Material Supplies, Himachal Pradesh. Till date, Hero MotoCorp handed over more than 25 FRVs to the government authorities of various Indian states including – Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,201 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 29,000+ PPE kits to government hospitals, the Police departments and other agencies.

For a vast country like India, the current lockdown has made reaching rural and remote areas considerably difficult. This move will definitely assist our frontline workers in reaching hard to access areas in our battle against covid-19. Regular-sized ambulance vans find it considerably harder to penetrate the remote and rural areas and now that the pandemic has started reaching even the distant corners of the country, this initiative by Hero became the need of the hour. These custom-built utilitarian mobile ambulances will provide medical assistance to the otherwise hard to reach areas.

As we mentioned earlier, these mobile ambulances are built around the Xtreme 200R motorcycle. Though it is due for a BS6 upgrade but even in its BS4 guise, it was a potent motorcycle. The peppy engine and riding dynamics make it a capable utilitarian mobile ambulance. The Xtreme 200R in its BS4 guise used to make 18.4 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm from its 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine came mated to a 5-speed transmission.