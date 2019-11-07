India Bike Week 2019 – What’s In Store?

One of India’s biggest motorcycling festivals, the India Bike Week will be back in Goa on the 6th and 7th of December 2019. The highlights and schedule for the event have been announced. and this year, the festival will include over 40% more biking content than all previous events. At the KTM stall at the IBW 2019, flagship production models like the KTM SuperDuke 1290, Freeride and many more will be showcased along with Championship Racing motorcycles from the Dakar Rally, Moto3 and MotoGP. The Adventure 390 will also make its India debut at the event. Tickets are available on insider at Rs. 2,500 for two days and Rs.1,200 for a one day pass along with an early bird Super 6 package till Nov 20. Here’s what else is in store:

IBW Track Days

For the first time ever, IBW will feature 4 entirely separate, timed, bike racing adventures at the Festival.

Flat Track Timed Trials by Harley-Davidson India: Participants will be provided custom-built Flat Track 750’s from Rajputana Customs for this track, also run by Vijay Singh from Rajputana Customs. The riders with the top 3 times will be awarded a cash price of INR 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 respectively. Participation is free and those interested will have to pre-register on www.indiabikeweek.in

Hill Climb by School of Dirt: India Bike Week, in association with School of Dirt, will host an enduro Hill Climb where the fastest to the top wins! The participation fee is INR 1,000/- and interested participants can pre-register on the India bike week website

Big Rock Enduro Training Academy: The program includes training from the off-road experts from Big Rock Dirt Park and participants can then test their skills on a specially designed enduro track. Participants will be required to bring their own motorcycle and riding gear. The participation fee is INR 1,500/- for 1 Hour of training

MOTO MOB: Inspired by the moto-mafias of Mexico, this track features stripped-down, naked machines that test the riders’ skills. Interested bikers can participate for a fee of Rs.600 for a team of 2 individuals

INTERNATIONAL BIKING SUPERSTARS

At IBW, bikers like Rok Bagoros (International Stunter), FMX 4 EVER (International Freestyle MotoCross Team), Aishwarya Pissay (First Indian Athlete To Win A World Title), Rajini Krishnan (First Indian Winner of Asian Road Racing Championship), Simran King, (National Champion for JK Tyre 1000 CC Category), and Ashish Raorane will be showcasing their talents and coming together for a session on Career in Motorsport

IBW ICONS

KTM Adventure Ambassador Giovanni Sala, a 6-time World Enduro Champion and a Master Mentor for the KTM Adventure Rallies will be flying down to share his insights on adventure segment with the bikers. Aishwarya Pissay – First Indian Athlete to win a world title, Rajini Krishnan- First Indian Winner of Asian RoadRacing Championship, Simran Singh – National Champion, JK Tyre 1000 CC Category, are the other names who will be at the festival.

Moto Art And Music

Some of India’s best new musicians like SU Real & General Zooz, Ritviz, Pineapple Express, Best Kept Secret along with L.Y.D. will perform LIVE at IBW. Taking forward the theme of Hand Built culture will be the Moto Art collective, showcasing Biker-inspired art and installations by Bacon & Eggs, Prankur Rana, Mechlogue and Tilak Godwa.

Global Speakers

Candida Louis, Manas Dewan & Anuradha Bhonsale Dewan, Girish Venkatraman, Deepak Kamath, Sukesh Viswanath, Debashish Ghosh & Dharmendra Jain, along with Alex Chacon are few of the Speakers who will share the stage graced by Ted Simon, Nick Sanders, Horizons Unlimited, and relate their experiences and insights into the world of two-wheel travel.

Retail

120+brands will showcase their gear in an all-new Biker Mart and Expo. Over 120+Bike Accessory shops including Performance Racing Store and Big Bad Bikes have confirmed their participation.

The two-day is packed with events like the IBW – Biker Build Off and the Burn Out and Loudest Bike competition. There’s also the IBW film festival that showcases some interesting stories of long-distance, transnational bike trip. The Collectors Corner will showcase Vintage, Classic, Large Bore bikes in India and the line up will be presented by Swaran Bajaj, Hafeez Contractor and Jehangir Faroogh, Barn Cafe by Garage Built Motorcycles, RCTracks in association with RC Inc. There’s also a 4 x 4 Track.