The Moto-High Ride 2017: Srinagar-Leh Premium Bike Adventure Trip, Registrations Open

Going to Leh is every biker’s dream. Getting Leh’d, as they say, is probably one of the most important landmarks in an enthusiast’s journey as a biker. Many of us often get that only one chance to visit this Mecca of adventure riders, and yet, often the experience doesn’t match what we expected. Riders often opt for an organized tour to undertake this ride to ensure that their ride is enjoyable and hassle-free, and without any unpleasant surprises. And while there are many tour operators who organize such tours to Ladakh, on a certain budget, we must add; quite a few of these are ill-organized. They skimp heavily on things that really matter like the quality of accommodation, variety and spread of food, health & safety measures, back up and support vehicles and transportations. Unassuming riders often sign up for some of these trips which look lucrative from a price perspective, but their trip often turns into more of an ordeal than an enjoyable experience.

Keeping all these things in mind, Motoroids has tied up with Highlanders to create a premium itinerary for the enthusiast rider who would want to experience the Himalayas in all their bucolic beauty, without worrying one bit about the quality of stay, food, logistics, safety, comfort or any other vital aspect of the journey.

Unlike most other such trips which start from Delhi or Chandigarh and end up wasting 2 to 3 days climbing up to Manali and crossing Rohtang pass before making the riders experience the true beauty of Himalayas, this trip takes the more rustic, more beautiful, and more adventurous route which puts the participants in the middle of the action amidst the Himalayan landscape from day. The trip starts from Srinagar and ends in Leh, which means you almost never witness the maddening traffic and enjoy your trip like the way one should – tranquilly and spiritually.

An important point to mention here is that there has been some violent clashes between the bike rental unions of Himachal Pradesh and Leh of late. Some incidents of riders from Manali climbing up to Leh being harassed with the keys of their bikes snatched have come to light. In that context, this itinerary stays clear of any such conflict to offer a stress-free ride, sans the hassles of getting sucked into a quagmire that you don’t have anything to do with.

The trip is planned in a manner such that everything has been thought out and taken care of in advance. From the riders’ transfers from the airport to the fuel for their bikes, tolls, permissions, health & safety precautions, spares and mechanic, back up vehicles, energy bars to medication for contingencies – everything has been thought through. We’ll make you stay in premium hotels with heart-warming hospitality, have you rested in the top quality Swiss tents where hotels don’t exist, and serve you the most wholesome, delectable meal. You simply have to hop off that flight in Srinagar, and get on with your dream adventure. Simple as that!

You can find a brief itinerary and highlights of the Moto-High Ride below under the respective heads. We would like to mention here that a visit to the Aryan Valley, the abode of some of the first Aryans who came to India is one of the highlights of this trip. The route to this cultural and natural paradise is pretty treacherous, permissions are tough to get, and almost no one offers this as an option in their itinerary.

Important Note: This trip has been designed for those who value a comfortable, enjoyable and luxurious trip. If you are looking for a budget trip, we would suggest you look elsewhere as this one here is has comfort, convenience and a grand experience as its focus. We didn’t wish to trade the experience of the riders for a few bucks while designing this one, and we think it’s prudent on our part to communicate this to all our readers right at the outset.

Itinerary

Day 1: 26th August 2017

Srinagar (1585m) to Sonmarg (2800m) via 80kms via NH1

Pick-up from the airport in private vehicle

Direct movement to Sonamarg

Luxurious night stay at Sonmarg

Day 2: 27th Aug 2017

Sonmarg (2800m)- Drass (3280m)-Kargil (2700m) via zojila pass (3528m) – 125 kms via NH1

Passing through

Zojila pass – 9km of total adventure, one of the trickiest high mountain passes in Asia

Zero point – One of the highest points on Zojila pass, with the temperature at sub-zero levels for the most part of the year

Batra Transit camp – Created in memory of Capt. Vikram Batra, the hero of the Kargil War who laid down his life fighting the enemies of the country as a Lieutenant of the 13 J&K Rifles.

Tololing Mountain and Tiger Hills – It is said that the one who has access to these mountain tops owns NH1. One of the most fierce battles fought between India & Pakistan was in this place

Kargil war memorial – Also known as Drass war memorial, built by the Indian Army in memory of soldiers and officers of the Indian army who were martyred in the Kargil War.

Night stay at Kargil

Day 3: 28th Aug 2017

Kargil – Aryan Valley – Kargil – 65 kms via Batalik

A unique clan of people who share genes with the Great Alexander performing specially for us.

Special permits to reach this region will be taken care of by The Highlanders

Cultural show organised by the Aryan people of the secluded village

An experience of hospitality like no other

Day 4- 29th Aug 2017

Kargil – Mulbek – NamikaLa- FotuLa- MoonLand- Lamayuru- Nimoo- Mgnetic Hills- Patthersaheb Gurudwara- Leh 217 kms via NH1

Mulbek Buddha Chamba – Thousands of years old Maitreya Buddha statue carved into 8 metre fang of rock

Visit Lamayuru monastery – One of the largest and oldest gompas in India

Experience the anti-gravity magical magnetic hills

Pather Saheb Gurudwara marks the entry into Leh and serves meals to all tourists for years, non-stop, in all seasons

Day 5- 30th Aug 2017

Leh – River Rafting- Hemis Monastery- Thiksey Monastery- Leh Palace- Shanti Stupa

River rafting at Zanskar river is considered to be the best in the country. 17kms of adrenaline rush in the ice cold Zanskar River. Water to Zanskar river is directly fed by the melting glaciers of the surrounding Himalayan Peaks

Hemis Monastery -Tibetan Buddhist Monastary of the Drukpa linegae, 45km from Leh, built in 1672 by ladhaki king Sengge Namgyal

Thiksey Monastary – Located on top of the hill in Thiksey village, located 19kms east of Leh. People who have visited Tibet say that Thiksey manstary has noticeable resemblance to the Potala palace in Lhasa Tibet.

Leh Palace -was the highest palace in the world for 100 of years. The roof provides panoramic views of Leh and surrounding areas

Shanti Stupa- Built in the year 1985 this white dome stupa on the hilltop of Changspa was built by Japanese Buddhists as a part of the Peace Pagoda Mission. Boasts of having the most beautiful scenic view of the sunset in the entire Leh city.

We cover all major touristy locations in and around Leh

Day 6: 31st Aug 2017

Leh (3500m)- Khardungla (5359m)- Nubra/Hunder (3048m)

Khardungla: Ride through the Highest Motorable road in the world, LIVE YOUR BIKING DREAM

Double humped Bactrian Camel ride – the origins of these animals is still debatable as the breed is rare and the close cousins are found at the same altitude in the territory of China

Sand dunes – this unbelievable phenomenon of having sand in the middle of the Himalayas mountains is still a mystery. Rare combination of desert by the river side and fertile land

Day 7: 1st Sept

Nubra (3048m) – Pangong (4250m) via shyok

The Shyok route is a less traversed route and a delight for bikers

Get amazed by the mesmerising sunset from your swiss tents near Pangong tso

Day 8: 2nd Sept

Pangong Tso – Leh via Changla pass (5360m)

Changla Pass is the Worlds third highest pass

Mermut sighting and Chances of Snow leopard sighting

Day 9: 3rd Sept

Adios amigos: know that we will always miss you & you will always miss Ladakh ! – SalutFamilia !!! Departure to destination via drop at airport

