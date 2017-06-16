Home News Tourists With Rental Bikes From Leh-Ladakh Stopped At Sarchu; Keys Snatched
By Suvil SusvirkarJune 16, 2017

If you’re planning to rent motorcycles from Himachal or Leh-Ladakh and venture into the picturesque landscape of Ladakh, you might want to read this first. The tussle between Bikers Association from Himachal and Leh-Ladakh have caused severe inconvenience to the tourists as many rented motorcycles were reportedly detained and their keys snatched at the Sarchu border.

June 16, 2017-Himalayan-Odyssey-1-405x600.jpg

A circular published by Ladakh Bikers Co-Operative Limited (LBCL) stated that Manali Bikers Association detained 40 motorcycles of LBCL on June 3 and 5, 2017. The circular further added that the members of LBCL have come to a conclusion that no Leh registered bikes will enter Manali and that Sarchu will be the future pick-up and drop point for touring activities in Ladakh for LBCL. Moreover, no HP registered bikes will be allowed to operate commercial activities in Ladakh region.

June 16, 2017-Himalayan-Odyssey-2016-45-600x400.jpg

Meanwhile, the Manali Bikers Association argues that the rented motorcycles from Leh-Ladakh is affecting their business which is causing them a lot of financial losses.

Check out the circular publish by LBCL below:

June 16, 2017-LBCL-Circular-450x600.jpeg

NOTE: Images for representation purpose only.

