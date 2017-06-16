Tourists With Rental Bikes From Leh-Ladakh Stopped At Sarchu; Keys Snatched

If you’re planning to rent motorcycles from Himachal or Leh-Ladakh and venture into the picturesque landscape of Ladakh, you might want to read this first. The tussle between Bikers Association from Himachal and Leh-Ladakh have caused severe inconvenience to the tourists as many rented motorcycles were reportedly detained and their keys snatched at the Sarchu border.

A circular published by Ladakh Bikers Co-Operative Limited (LBCL) stated that Manali Bikers Association detained 40 motorcycles of LBCL on June 3 and 5, 2017. The circular further added that the members of LBCL have come to a conclusion that no Leh registered bikes will enter Manali and that Sarchu will be the future pick-up and drop point for touring activities in Ladakh for LBCL. Moreover, no HP registered bikes will be allowed to operate commercial activities in Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, the Manali Bikers Association argues that the rented motorcycles from Leh-Ladakh is affecting their business which is causing them a lot of financial losses.

Check out the circular publish by LBCL below:

