The McLaren 600LT Spider Can Blow Its Roof And Your Mind

The folks have given the bonkers McLaren 600 LT a convertible rooftop. Combining the driving dynamics of the 600 LT Coupe with an open-top, wind in your hair experience, the 600 LT Spider has a starting price of £201,500 with taxes (UK). That translates to INR 1,84,65,035. For that kind of money, you get a car with no roof, a carbon-fibre tub and much more. Just like the coupe and other ‘LT’ models from the brand, the Spider too, will be a limited run car and all units will be hand built in Woking, Surrey, England.

Being a carbon-fibre tub, the 600 LT Spider does not require any extra reinforcement to overcome the loss of rigidity when the roof goes down. The roof mechanism itself adds a mere 50 kg more than the Coupe counterpart. The overall saving compared to the 570S, the car the 600 LT is based on, is about 100 kg. That number may not seem a lot to you but do bear in mind, the 570S is already light enough as a sports car. McLaren has gone to great depths to shave off those 100 kilos. Things like carbon fibre body panels, carbon bucket seats, titanium lug nuts, etc have made it possible.

The Spider is meant to add more aural inputs to your driving experience, however, for times when it not possible to take the roof off, you can lower the rear window independently, ventilating your cabin and letting the rumble from the twin-turbo V8 inside. The same window can be used as a windscreen when the roof is down. The roof mechanism stores the roof behind the seats but the same area can provide an additional 52-litres of storage area when the roof has been kept up. Talking about the exhaust, McLaren has carried forward the top exiting tailpipes from the Coupe, and not only do they sound good, you just might be able to see a whip of flame coming out of them in your rear view mirror when you are bolting down the road.

The Spider uses the same 3.8-litre V8 engine which has been tuned to produce 592 hp and 620 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Just like in the Coupe, the 100 kmph mark is achieved under 3 seconds. The additional weight does make the car 0.2 seconds slower than the Coupe in the 0-200 kmph run, which is achieved in 8.4 seconds. Top speed of the car is 324 kmph with the roof up and 315 kmph with the roof down.

Much more than a car, the 600 LT Spider is an experience that you can reward yourself with. An experience, you know only a limited number of people will experience. This car is what dreams are made of. Feel free to check out the image gallery.