The Jawa 42 And All Its Details Say Hello – 80+ Images & Video

We are at the media ride event for the new Jawa motorcycles. While there is an embargo which we have have to respect until tomorrow, to give you a comprehensive review, we’ve been able to share some details. Priced at INR 1.55 Lakh, the Jawa 42 is the more sportier offering between the two motorcycles and can be booked online right away. Dealerships will open their doors on the 15th of December 2018, which is also when test rides of the motorcycle will be available. Until then, here are a few up close images of the Jawa 42, along with a walk around review which captures the exhaust note and tells you more about the bike’s details.

