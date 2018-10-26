Gujarat Based Billionaire Buys 600 Cars for Employees This Diwali

Savji Dholakia, a diamond merchant and a billionaire, is known to hand out unique gifts to his employees for the festive season. Not too long ago, he handed out 3 Mercedes Benz GLS SUVs to 3 senior employees of his. Prior to this he also as gifted hiss employees car, apartments and even jewellery. This year like every other year, the business tycoon brought more than 600 cars for his employees. The fleet comprising Renault Kwid and Maruti Celerio was brought entirely by him to gift to his employees. The first four-car keys were handed out to the employees by Narendra Modi, to four special employees of the company which also included a physically challenged lady.

With a net worth of 38 Billion Dollars, Savji Dholakia, owner of Hari Krishna exports, posted a picture on his facebook wall regarding this incentive planned for his employees. The post read, “Greetings from Hari Krishna Exports! It gives us immense pleasure to inform that Hari Krishna Group is hosting a Skill India Incentive Ceremony 2018 on 25th October 2018. As a part of our loyalty bonus program to our employees, we will be giving incentive to approximately 1700 diamond artists and diamond engineers. We Thank You for continuous support, it’s because of your trust and belief in us that has lead Hari Krishna Group to achieve these heights.”

As a festive season custom, many employers in India hand out a festive bonus to their employees. Mr Dholakia takes that custom to another level altogether. The cars he gifted, the Kwid and the Celerio come in the price bracket of INR 2.74 L – 4.70 L and INR 4.33 L – 5.52 L respectively (both prices are Ex-Showroom). We hope the gifts raise the morale of the employees, motivate them to do even better. We also appreciate Mr Dholakia, who in his own unique way rewards the employees and make them feel happy to work at Hari Krishna Exports.

Image source: Savji Dholakia