Kia Has an Offer for the Young Tennis Enthusiasts

Bringing the global Kia Ballkids’ AO experience to India, Kia India has started the registration process of a new Australian Open Ballkids Program. As a part of this initiative, Kia has sought the help of Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi for the selection and training process. Kids aged from 12 to 15 years can get themselves register for this program. Kia has the aim to have a significant role in making tennis a popular sport in India. 10 shortlisted Indian Kia Ballkids will get to experience the excitement, thrill and sporting spirit of the Australian Open through a fully sponsored trip by Kia Motors India. This Ballkids program would be held in the month of January 2019.

Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “Kia has been a firm believer in the power of sports to build communities and enhance consumer-lifestyles beyond automobiles. We have been a proud partner of one of the most thrilling tennis Grand Slams in the world. Our association with the Australian Open has helped us support players and promote the growth of tennis worldwide and it gives me immense pleasure to bring this partnership to India. The Australian Open Ballkids Program will help us create real KIA Brand experiences and provide a global platform to young sports enthusiasts and further promote tennis in the country.”

Also Read: Kia Grand Carnival MPV Spotted Testing In India

Parents/Guardian of interested kids can register their child online at www.kia-motors.in/ao2019/register. On the basis of the digital entries, Kia will conduct auditions in 4 Indian cities. The cities involved are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangaluru. Mentored by Mahesh Bhupathi, 100 shortlisted kids (age group 12-15 years) will be assessed by Australian Open officials to identify the final 10 Kia Ballkids for Australian Open 2019. Kia has also a long-term partnership with Bengaluru Football Club at a function held in Bengaluru city.