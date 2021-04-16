Hero HF100 Launched At INR 49,400; Becomes The Most Affordable Bike From The Maker

One good look at the overall sales figures and you would know that Hero MotoCorp isn’t a player you would want to mess up with. The company has been the ruler in the commuter segment and to strengthen its threshold in the market, Hero has launched the HF 100 at INR 49,400. What’s so special about this particular commuter, you ask? Well, as per the company, the HF 100 is the brand’s most affordable motorcycle sold in the country.

More details

Hero had to revise the prices of almost all its vehicle in its portfolio owing to an increase in input costs but launching a motorcycle under INR 50,000 has shown that the company is still looking forward to serving its primary consumer base.

Specs and features

Although it might look a lot like the HF Deluxe but being the more affordable variant of the two, Hero has deployed some cost-cutting measures here and there. The Hero HF 100 does not feature any body parts or trims finished in chrome. All the trims are blacked out for a bare-bones look. The rear grab rail is also now a small metal tube instead of a wider unit as seen on the HF Deluxe.

Apart from a few design and cosmetic changes, the HF 100 remains largely similar to its elder sibling. It will continue to be powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected 97cc engine. It produces a maximum of 7.9bhp at 8000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm, mated to a four-speed gearbox. Shared features include telescopic forks, dual shock absorbers, 130mm drum brakes, and 18-inch wheels.

The motorcycle will continue to get the i3S stop-start feature, which will help for enhanced fuel efficiency figures. The fuel-injected engine will further improve the throttle response and smoother power delivery.