The ‘Fastest’ And ‘Biggest’ Bajaj Pulsar Yet Will Drop This November!

If we take a look back at Bajaj Pulsar’s voyage so far, the acclaimed series hasn’t received a generational update in ages. In fact, the last ‘substantial’ Pulsars that saw the light of the day were the Pulsar 200NS and the RS 200. Both of which too, haven’t received a significant upgrade if we rule out their respective wardrobes. Despite their ageing platform and decade-old engines, they still sell in good numbers and that reflects the huge popularity the ‘Pulsar’ moniker commands in the Indian market. But soon, Bajaj is going to add an all-new, better, bigger and faster Pulsar in its line-up – the Pulsar 250.

Launch timeline revealed!

The Pulsar 250 has been spied on multiple occasions in both formats- semi-faired one and naked. And now, speaking to CNBC TV 18, Bajaj MD, Rajiv Bajaj confirmed that the company will be launching the ‘biggest’ Pulsar ever, in November 2021. The launch will coincide with the 20-year anniversary celebration of the Pulsar brand. While Bajaj did not confirm the name of the upcoming bike, recent reports suggest that the ‘biggest’ Pulsar he is referring to will be the Pulsar 250F. This Pulsar 250F will be based on a new platform that will make it down to every other Pulsar model over the next 12 months.

What can we expect?

You might think that the upcoming Pulsar 250F will borrow its underpinnings from the KTM Duke 250, but Bajaj could tread down a different path here. The spy shots suggest that Bajaj could introduce a completely new 250cc powertrain and it could also sit on a different platform as well. As far as performance goes, we can expect it to hover between the Pulsar 220F and the Dominar 250. This new powertrain could come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. It has also been confirmed by ZigWheels that the upcoming quarter-litre offering will also make use of VVA technology that we have already witnessed in the Yamaha R15 V3. It will guarantee that the rider has required performance on tap whether the engine is spinning at low rpms or higher up in the rev range.

It has been quite some time since we have seen a performance-oriented machine from Bajaj’s stable. And the addition of Pulsar 250 in the portfolio could work wonders for the company. The quarter-litre segment was dead for quite some time but now that it is burning hot again, we wouldn’t mind having another Bajaj motorcycle to choose from.