Triumph Teases Faired Version Of The Manic Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph Motorcycles does know how to cause a stir in the motorcycling world by just dropping a teaser that doesn’t even give away that much information to go wild with our imaginations! Everyone was going around with their day, leading our mundane lives and the British bikemaker decided to instill anticipation of the highest ranks by teasing the ‘Speed Triple 1200 RR’. The Speed Triple 1200 RS, Triumph’s flagship motorcycle is a completely different animal altogether and now, the company has decided to carve a faired superbike out of it!

Watch teaser

The teaser’s caption read “The RR design prototype gives the first exciting glimpse at a new statement in Speed Triple beauty, crafted sophistication and focused performance to come.” Triumph is going down the same route it did with the Trident 660 when it first showcased the design prototype of the vehicle before unveiling it in all its glory.

What can we expect?

It is pretty evident from the teaser video that the upcoming motorcycle from Triumph based on the Speed Triple 1200 RS is going to be a faired one. The riding position looks a bit aggressive but it is also possible that Triumph positions it as an everyday superbike rather than being on out and out track-focused missile.

Key design elements include a round LED headlamp setup that will remind you of the ultra-gorgeous MV Agusta Superveloce 800. The teaser also throws light on the carbon fibre accents positioned below the petrol tank, along with a stitched design on the riders’ seat.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS – specs

Needless to say, this new offering from Triumph is going to borrow its powertrain and several components from the Speed Triple 1200 RS. The Speed Triple 1200 RS pumps out 180hp at 10,750rpm and 125Nm at 9,000rpm (8Nm), which is 30hp and 8Nm more than the predecessor’s motor.

It also gets a 6-axis IMU assisted system that consists of 5 ride modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider) and lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS. Besides these safety-related electronic bits, the motorcycle also gets cruise control as standard. At the front, there’s a Ohlins NIX 30 fork, that’s adjustable for preload, compression and rebound; while at the rear, there’s a TTX36 twin tube with similar adjustability as the front. Braking duties are supported by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers. You can read more about it here.