The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Is A Celebration Of Italian Automotive Engineering

Besides pizza, cheese, wine, and many other things which tempt humans, Italy also tugs at the hearts of car and bike fans. Home to the most evocative motoring brands on Earth, two of them have come together to present something special. Automobili Lamborghini and Ducati have announced the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Born from the collaboration between two prestigious brands, the motorcycle is made in a limited and numbered edition of 630 units.

The Ducati designers’ inspiration for the special project came from one of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s most fascinating models: the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Based on the Diavel 1260 S, the concept of the Diavel Lamborghini transfers the core concepts of the Sián FKP 37 to the motorcycle world, redesigning the components that most characterize the Diavel. The new, lightweight forged wheels explicitly recall those of the car, as do the air intakes and radiator covers made of carbon fibre that suggests superimposed floating elements on the main structure of the bike. Finally, the typical Ducati red is referenced by the colouring of the Brembo brake calipers.

Each detail of the bike, redesigned by the Centro Stile Ducati for this specific project, is made of a light and precious material such as carbon fibre, also inspired by the car. In addition to the radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are also made of carbon.

The livery of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is the result of the collaboration between the Centro Stile Ducati and Centro Stile Lamborghini. The paints applied to the bike are the same as those used for the Sián FKP 37, with the bodywork characterized by the Verde (Green) Gea colour, while the frame, undertray and forged rims are embellished with the Oro (Gold) Electrum colour.

The important Lamborghini design elements of the hexagon and ‘Y’ motif are evident: this special version of the Diavel pays homage to the former in the shape of the exhaust and the latter in the seat’s aesthetic details. The livery of this Diavel also sports a ‘63’: an important number for the Sant’Agata Bolognese company that was founded in 1963, and the number that multiplied by ten arrives at the 630 numbered units to be produced by Ducati.