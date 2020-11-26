Piaggio India To Start Production Of Aprilia SXR 160 Soon

As per a recent press statement, Piaggio India will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati plant, with the aim to launch the new premium scooter in the Indian market. The Aprilia SXR 160 was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

According to Piaggio India, the SXR 160 has been designed in Italy, with a focus on the Indian conditions and the needs of Indian customers. Furthermore, Piaggio claims that the new Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language and will offer high premium experience along with bespoke performance, comfort and style. Speaking about the power and performance, the new Aprilia SXR 160 is equipped with a 160cc, BS6 compliant, three-valve engine.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry. With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort, and best in class performance. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of the dealer network in India, by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town.”

More Details:

Speaking about the exteriors, the new Aprilia SXR 160 gets a 3 coat HD body paint finish with Aprilia signature graphics, paired with matt black design trims, along with dark chrome elements. The sharp body lines and the geometric contours reflect on the scooter’s sporty character. To further compliment the character, the Aprilia SXR 160 also gets wrap around LED technology twin crystal headlights and eye line position lights that merges with front indicator blinkers, to create its unique light play.

Speaking about the seats and comfort, the new Aprilia SXR 160 offers bigger and longer seats, that are crafted in art leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads. Additionally, the dual telescope front suspension and adjustable rear suspension are also tuned for a smooth ride, however, for riders who want to take the SXR 160 for a spin on a different road surface, they can do so by adjusting the rear suspension.

On the feature front, the scooter will be equipped with a large multifunctional all-digital cluster that hosts multiple features. Using all these features, the customers can opt for the mobile connectivity accessory which connects the user’s mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed, and if necessary, even immobilizing it. The SXR 160 comes with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with ventilated disk brakes and twin pot calliper hydraulic brakes, to perform the braking duties.