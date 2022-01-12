The Big Daddy Is Here! 5th-Gen Range Rover Launched At ₹2.3 Crore

The 2022 Range Rover is a step into opulence. Carrying the legacy of its previous-gen, nine-year-old predecessor; the fifth-gen model uniquely carries the Range Rover elegance and yet gets some very desirable upgrades. Now, the British SUV has been launched at a cool ₹2.3 Crore. Bookings are already underway and you can choose from one of the many trims including SE, HSE, Autobiography and First Edition. Other options include short wheelbase, long wheelbase and seating options of 5 and 7 depending on the variant.

Design

This SUV is being offered with two wheelbase options. A standard wheelbase and a longer wheelbase. The latter is 200mm longer than the former, and can also offer a third row on demand. As far as exterior design goes, the car has a definite resemblance to the previous-gen model, with only subtle changes that make it apart. There is a new front bumper, new grille, and new LED headlights as well. The door handles are now flush with the body of the car.

Interior

The inside is a completely different story when compared to the exterior, with very many changes inside the cabin. Almost everything is new, the dashboard, steering, and infotainment system; all get the modern elegant styling and better functionality. The touch screen is a 13.7-inch curved floating that seems futuristic. The rear offers big and luxurious 24-way adjustable seats with massage function and a separate 13-inch entertainment panel and an 8-inch control panel for the same, available in the top-spec model. The Merit Meridian signature sound system not only offers amazing sound quality but also aids in active noise cancellation. The fixed console between the rear seats also houses a mini champagne fridge.

Powertrain

The Range Rover gets three engine options. The first is a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbo petrol that puts out 400PS of power and 550Nm of torque. In terms of a diesel powertrain, you get a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel unit that puts out 350PS of power and 700Nm of torque. Both of these engines are coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The third and enthusiast special is the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 that puts out 530PS of power and 750Nm of torque, this much grunt is good enough to shoot this car from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.

