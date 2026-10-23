Hyundai Bayon Performance Details revealed ahead of its official launch

Hyundai has shared more details about how the new Bayon will perform on Indian roads ahead of its official launch on October 26, 2026. The SUV will come equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two gearbox options, and several driving features exclusive to the automatic variant. Bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin during the festive season.
Hyundai Bayon Engine and Performance Details
The India- spec Bayon will be exclusively powered by a naturally aspirated, four-cylinder 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is already a familiar choice across Hyundai’s existing Indian model lineup.
Hyundai has sold over six lakh vehicles equipped with this specific engine since 2020. The company states that the powertrain has been tuned to deliver smooth, reliable performance for both daily city commutes and longer highway journeys.
Here are the complete engine specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|1.5-litre MPi petrol
|Cylinder configuration
|Four-cylinder
|Maximum power
|115 PS (84.4 kW)
|Peak torque
|143.8 Nm
|Transmission options
|6-speed manual and iVT
|Drive modes
|Eco, Normal, and Sport
Manual and Automatic Gearbox Options
Hyundai will offer the Bayon with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT). The manual option caters to drivers who prefer changing gears themselves, while the iVT is engineered to provide seamless acceleration without the typical shift shocks of a standard automatic.
The automatic version also benefits from additional driving technologies. These include a Dash Boost Mode, Sporty Drive Tech, and steering-mounted paddle shifters.
What Do Dash Boost Mode and Sporty Drive Tech Do?
Dash Boost Mode is designed to deliver a quicker acceleration response when the driver needs an immediate burst of power, making highway overtaking much easier. Meanwhile, Sporty Drive Tech works alongside the iVT to offer a more engaging and responsive acceleration curve.
The addition of paddle shifters allows drivers to manually control the transmission’s behavior directly from the steering wheel. This provides a sportier feel and quicker control without the need to use a traditional gear selector.
Three Driving Modes Explained
The Hyundai Bayon will feature three distinct drive modes, which can be toggled using a dedicated button on the steering wheel:
- Eco: Prioritizes maximum fuel efficiency during everyday driving.
- Normal: Strikes a practical balance between acceleration response and fuel economy.
- Sport: Provides a sharper throttle response for a more dynamic and engaging drive.
These settings allow drivers to customize the vehicle’s behavior based on traffic conditions or personal preference. Hyundai notes that the combination of this petrol engine and the iVT has been carefully calibrated to handle both stop-and-go city traffic and open highway cruising effortlessly.
Hyundai Bayon Launch and Booking Details
The Hyundai Bayon will officially launch in India on October 26, 2026. Customers can reserve the SUV with a booking amount of Rs 11,000 through the official Hyundai India website or at any authorized dealership. Deliveries are scheduled to commence during the upcoming festive season.