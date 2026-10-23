Ultraviolette X47 Venom Launched At Rs 2.65 Lakh: Watch Our First Look Video!

Ultraviolette has introduced the X47 Venom in India with a starting introductory price of Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The electric motorcycle is the first model to use the company’s new VX-100 platform. It gets a new battery system, lighter motor, updated electronics and several new rider-assistance features.
The introductory price is available for the first 5,000 customers, after which the starting price will rise to Rs 3 lakh. Bookings opened at 4 pm on October 22, while deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2026.
New platform and lighter hardware
The X47 Venom weighs 180 kg, making it around 20 kg lighter than the previous model. The switch to a new 100-volt architecture has brought significant upgrades to the motor, battery, and controller.
Key mechanical changes include:
- The battery is 15% lighter and has 25% higher energy density.
- The new motor is around 25% lighter and uses soft magnetic components.
- Rare-earth material use in the motor has been reduced by 50%.
- The controller is 40% lighter and has three times the power density.
- Cooling performance is claimed to be twice as fast.
The motorcycle uses a new Light Fury motor that can run at up to 9,000 rpm. It produces 30 kW of peak power, along with 550 Nm of wheel torque. The claimed 0-60 kmph time is 2.7 seconds, while 0-100 kmph takes 5.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 155 kmph.
Battery and charging
The X47 Venom comes with two battery options: 7.5 kWh and 11 kWh. The larger pack delivers a claimed IDC range of 343 km, while the smaller option offers a claimed range of 227 km.
The VX-100 platform supports DC fast charging at up to 12 kW. Other charging options include a 1.3 kW portable charger, a 1.6 kW onboard charger for specific variants, and a 3 kW boost charger.
Ultraviolette has also integrated a pyro-fuse that automatically isolates battery sections if an electrical fault is detected. Additionally, the battery pack carries an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.
Features and safety
A new 7-inch touchscreen display handles navigation and connected functions. The bike gets Mappls navigation, Bluetooth, call and SMS alerts, software updates and cruise control.
The X47 Venom also has front and rear cameras. These support 1080p recording and Park Assist.
Its rear radar system adds:
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Lane-change assistance
- Overtake alert
- Rear-collision warning
- Anti-collision warning
Other equipment includes traction control, switchable dual-channel ABS, crash alerts, fall alerts, towing alerts, movement alerts and remote lockdown.
The bike is available in four colors: Stellar White, Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, and Cosmic Black. Alongside the motorcycle, Ultraviolette showcased the B-MAX safety vest, which is claimed to reduce impact force by 86% and can be reused up to five times.
The company has announced a warranty coverage of up to 8,00,000 km, though specific terms and conditions are yet to be confirmed. The X47 Venom is also set to make its European debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan on November 3.