Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Breaks Cover!

2022 is opening its chest of gold, and we are all in for a treat. Almost all automobile manufacturers have their 2022 facelifts lined up and ready to make some noise in the market. Citroen is one such brand that is ready for a blast. With only 10 days gone in 2022, the French brand has revealed the 2022 Facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross. The new car gets some major one-ups over its previous generation model in terms of both, design and functionality. The changes are like splashes of modernism that make the car look fresh and at power with the present time.

Design

In terms of design, the new C5 Aircross SUV is far from the ongoing model. Talking about the front, the split headlights and DRLs are not to be seen anymore. Now, the DRLs are integrated into the headlamps. The front bumper has also been redesigned, and it offers a macho look. It features a larger air intake at the bottom and bigger and more sculpted air vents just below the headlamps. The front diffuser is slim and gets chrome inserts. The fog lamps are present at the lowest part of the bumper on the diffuser.

The front also features twin lights bars that run across the nose of the car connecting the two headlights. These lights offer an interrupted pattern with the Citroen logo at the center. This new logo gets chrome surrounds in a black lacquer background. Along the side, the look is quite similar to the previous-generation model. We still get to see the slim wheel arches and the side skid plates, but this time they get chrome inserts. We still get to see the C-Shaped chrome insert around the windows. A major difference is the wheels which are now 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. The rear also features a similar look, with the only difference of slightly changed taillamps.

Interior

We get to see some major changes on the inside as well. We get a new 10-inch infotainment system, and the AC vents are placed below the touchscreen. We get a fully digital cockpit and touch capacitive buttons for the HVAC controls. The chunky gear leaver is replaced with a small switch on the center console. The seats now also get a heating and massage function and get Alcantara and perforated leather upholstery options.

Performance

The C5 Aircross is now offered as a plug-in hybrid as well. It uses the PureTech 180 1.6L Turbo engine which is now coupled with a 13.2kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor. This unit puts out a total power output of 222HP. The 2022 C5 Aircross has an electric-only range of 55Km.