Apple iPhone Duo Goes on Sale in India Today!

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is now officially available in India. The iPhone Duo went on sale today, October 23, and has already drawn crowds at Apple stores, including the Saket outlet in Delhi. The new phone starts at Rs 2,99,900 and goes up to Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end 2TB version.
The phone was available for pre-order from October 16. Supply is expected to be tight during the initial period, with reports suggesting that only around 6,000 units may reach India in the first week. Apple has not officially confirmed this number.
iPhone Duo Price in India
|Variant
|Price
|256GB
|Rs 2,99,900
|512GB
|Rs 3,24,900
|1TB
|Rs 3,74,900
|2TB
|Rs 4,49,900
The iPhone Duo is available in two color options: Star White and Night Sky.
Where Can You Buy It?
Buyers can order the phone directly through Apple’s online store and the Apple Store app. It is also available at physical Apple retail stores and major authorized chains, including:
- Lotus Electronics
- Reliance Digital
- Croma
- Vijay Sales
- Other authorized Apple partner stores
Apple currently operates six flagship retail stores in India, located in Saket, Noida, two locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
The company is offering an in-store pickup option for online orders, subject to local stock availability. Additionally, Instamart has listed the iPhone Duo for quick delivery to customers in the Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru regions.
Launch Offers
Apple has introduced a few financial benefits for early buyers of the new foldable phone:
- Up to Rs 7,000 instant cashback on eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.
- No-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on qualifying purchases.
- An Apple Trade In benefit of up to Rs 81,500, depending on the model and condition of the old smartphone being exchanged.
Display and Hardware
The iPhone Duo gets a 5.4-inch outer display and a larger 7.6-inch flexible inner screen. The phone uses Apple’s A20 Pro chip and runs iOS 27.
Its foldable layout also supports Split View for running two tasks on the screen. StandBy mode can turn the phone into a clock or information display when placed in a suitable position.
The phone uses a titanium frame and has an advanced hinge system designed for its folding mechanism.
Camera Setup
Photography and videography are handled by a capable dual-camera system on the back, along with dedicated front sensors:
- 48MP Fusion Main camera
- 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide camera
- 12MP Centre Stage outer front camera
- Under-display FaceTime camera on the inner screen
- Video recording capabilities of up to 4K at 120fps
Early buyers have highlighted the seamless multitasking experience as one of the most practical and useful aspects of the new foldable design.
Demand and Availability
The launch has triggered long lines at physical Apple stores, and tight initial stock has caused delivery timelines to stretch for new orders. Orders placed on the website today are showing delivery estimates as late as January, while customers who pre-ordered early are expecting their devices in November or December.
This limited availability has reportedly driven some eager buyers toward the grey market, where units are being sold at significant premiums over the official retail price.