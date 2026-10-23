Kia India, ASDC Join Hands to Train Youth for Automotive Careers

Kia India has started a new training programme in Mumbai to help young people prepare for jobs in the automotive industry. The company has partnered with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to open a skill development centre at the Don Bosco Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kurla. The centre was inaugurated on October 19, 2026, marking the first phase of a programme that will cover four cities.
The initiative will provide free training to 360 candidates across Mumbai, Faridabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Funded under Kia India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella, the programme combines classroom lessons, practical work, and hands-on workplace experience.
Mumbai Centre to Train 150 Candidates
The new centre in Mumbai will train 150 candidates for three different automotive roles. The curriculum covers technical work alongside customer service and sales.
The three specialized training courses are:
- Four-Wheeler Service Technician: Focuses on vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs.
- Automotive Service Advisor: Teaches students how to guide customers and explain service requirements.
- Automotive Sales Executive: Covers vehicle sales strategies and customer interaction.
Participants do not have to pay any fees for the training. The structured courses are designed to give them a clear understanding of daily workshop and showroom operations before they officially enter the workforce.
Training Programme Across Four Cities
Kia India and ASDC will run the programme across four locations, with different batch sizes planned for each centre.
|City
|Training Centre Plan
|Candidates
|Mumbai
|Kia India and Don Bosco ITI
|150
|Faridabad
|Kia India-exclusive centre
|150
|Bengaluru
|Centre open to other automotive manufacturers
|30
|Kolkata
|Centre open to other automotive manufacturers
|30
|Total
|Four centres
|360
The centres in Mumbai and Faridabad will operate exclusively for Kia India. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru and Kolkata hubs will also support other automotive manufacturers. The programme is currently a pilot project, with plans for potential expansion to more locations in the future.
Training to Cover Technical and Sales Skills
The training covers vehicle servicing, fault diagnosis, repair work, customer advisory, and automotive sales. The syllabus heavily emphasizes practical sessions and real-world workplace exposure.
This initiative comes at a time when the automotive industry is rapidly adopting new vehicle technologies and digital systems. Dealerships and service centres increasingly need employees who can explain complex technical features to customers and manage their expectations smoothly.
Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said that skill development supports inclusive growth and helps youth access industry-relevant training without financial stress. He added that the partnership aims to prepare candidates for the evolving demands of the automotive sector.
ASDC and FADA Highlight Industry Requirements
Vinkesh Gulati, Chairperson of ASDC, noted that rapid industry growth and technological shifts have spiked the demand for trained professionals in both technical and customer-facing roles. He stated that this initiative directly addresses skill gaps and prepares candidates for practical job duties.
Amar Sheth, Vice-President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), emphasized that automotive retail requires personnel who understand both vehicle operations and customer service. He added that practical training in servicing, sales, and advisory roles will significantly boost employment opportunities while meeting dealership needs.
Through this training drive, Kia India aims to boost youth employment, upgrade vocational skills, and help build a highly skilled workforce for the Indian automotive market.