Norton Manx R Bags Prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best Award!

The Red Dot: Best of the Best award is a major recognition in the global Red Dot Design Award competition, reserved for outstanding and groundbreaking design. Norton Motorcycles has now received this distinction for its Manx R, marking an important step in the British brand’s latest chapter under TVS Motor Company.
Announced on October 21, 2026, the award recognises the Manx R in the Cars and Motorcycles category at the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The award ceremony took place at the Red Dot Design Museum on October 15.
Norton Manx R: Design and styling
The Manx R follows a clean styling approach, with its body panels, fuel tank and tail forming a connected shape. Norton has kept visible bolts away from the bodywork, using hidden fasteners to give the motorcycle a neat appearance. The panels fit together like puzzle pieces, although this approach required close coordination between the design and engineering teams.
Simon Skinner, Head of Design at Norton Motorcycles, says the bike follows four principles:
- Modernity: Simple surfaces and a contemporary appearance.
- Integration: Body panels and mechanical parts work together visually.
- Drama: A strong stance and striking proportions.
- Connection: Details that appeal to the rider through sight and touch.
The motorcycle also uses premium finishes, tactile controls and exposed mechanical components as part of its styling. Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Norton’s Chief Creative Advisor, helped shape its creative direction alongside Skinner and the in-house teams.
Engine, performance and suspension
The Norton Manx R is powered by a 1,200cc V4 engine producing 206 horsepower. It weighs 204kg before fluids, giving it a high power-to-weight ratio. Electronic suspension can adjust to suit road riding or firmer track use.
|Specification
|Norton Manx R
|Engine
|1,200cc V4
|Maximum power
|206 hp
|Weight
|204 kg, before fluids
|Suspension
|Electronic, adjustable
Skinner compares the Manx R with an Aston Martin, describing it as a fast motorcycle that also carries an elegant appearance. He contrasts this approach with track-inspired superbikes, where prominent aerodynamic parts make the racing connection obvious.
Norton’s history and future plans
Founded in Birmingham in 1898, Norton has a long association with Isle of Man TT racing. Its name also recalls the Manx racing connection. Early in its history, the Energette was promoted for racing and practical travel, while the Commando later became a well-known British motorcycle.
Financial problems nearly halted production by 1975. TVS Motor Company acquired Norton out of administration in 2020 for £16 million, beginning a new phase for the brand.
The Manx R has also received recognition at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards. Norton is extending its design approach through a retail concept developed with Foster + Partners, applying similar attention to form and materials.