The Bajaj Chetak Electric Will Soon Be Rolling On The Streets Of Europe

The Bajaj Chetak is a synonymous name in almost every traditional middle-class Indian family. For generations, it performed the role of an everyday utility scooter and was one of the highest-selling two-wheelers for a long time. With the new generation automatic scooters making their way to the markets, traditional scooters were phased out.

Bajaj re-invented the brand with an electric motor last year in the form of the Chetak Electric. Retail sales commenced in January this year and Bajaj Auto had stated that the company is evaluating the prospect of selling the Chetak in global markets.

Bajaj Auto has managed to officially register the design of the Chetak electric scooter, in Europe. The design patent has been registered at the European Union Intellectual Property Office or the EUIPO. The firm applied to register the Chetak’s design in February 2020 and has received a registration that is valid until November 2029. It is in this respect that the patent registration will go a long way to protect the Bajaj Chetak from other competitors trying to copy its design.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office is responsible for the registration of the EU trademark and industrial design rights. The organisation’s aim is to safeguard novel designs from companies or individuals that copy or reproduce these designs. In other words, it gives the holder of the registration the power to exclusively use the design and prevent any third party from using it without consent.

About Chetak Electric

The Chetak is Bajaj Auto’s first electric scooter. It was launched in India in January 2020 for a starting price of INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The retro-modern appearance is one of the key USPs of the electric scooter. Its timeless style flows through every detail of the materials, colours and design.

The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack. The Chetak Electric further impresses with high-quality components and an exquisite selection of unique metallic colours and trims. A front disc brake, chrome-plated bezels, metallic coloured wheels & a designer stitch seat complete this package.

Another great feature of the Chetak is its fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. It is an elegant circular unit that gels with the overall design of the electric scooter. It supports Bluetooth connectivity which allows customers to connect their smartphones and use several convenient features. Bajaj is providing 3 years or 50,000 km warranty on the Chetak’s Lithium-Ion Batteries. On the business front, deliveries of the Chetak have been delayed in India because of COVID-19 and according to the maker, things should return to normal by Q3 this year.