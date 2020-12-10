2021 KTM Duke 125 Launched at INR 1.5 Lakh; What Has Changed?

The KTM Duke 125 is a fun little motorcycle and currently enjoys absolutely no competition in the 125cc performance-oriented motorcycle segment, at least in India. It was launched in 2018 and the main motive behind its introduction was to make the Austrian brand more accessible to a wider spectrum of riders. KTM has now launched the updated model of the Duke 125 at INR 1.5 Lakh. The price is introductory, just when you thought that the Duke 125 is overpriced.

More details

To give you an idea, this updated BS6 model costs around INR 15,000 more than the BS4 model that we used to have before. Because the 2021 Duke 125 is around INR 8,000 dearer than the BS6 one and that one already asked for around INR 7,000 more than the BS4.

What has changed?

The 2021 KTM Duke 125 clearly draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the BS6 Duke 200. The visual differences are quite prominent as it now follows the same design philosophy seen in other bigger KTM nakeds like the Duke 200. It now looks more in line with the rest of its cousins. The front end is now sharper than before and includes a new headlamp unit. Although, it still makes do with a halogen headlamp unit, like the BS6 Duke 200 and misses out on LED headlamps. Other cosmetic upgrades include new tank decals and extended tank shrouds while the rear end looks inspired too, from the bigger KTMs.

The frame is now split-unit and now comes with a rear sub-frame which might make it handle a bit better than before. The 2021 Duke 125’s tank capacity has increased to 13.5 litres thanks to the larger tank that came with this redesign. These changes have also resulted in a weight increase and the bike now weighs 7kg more at 159kg. The seat height, meanwhile, has gone up from 818mm to 822mm. 2021 125 Duke will also be getting the same LCD screen as that of 200 Duke.

What has remained the same?

Powering this entry-level Duke is a DOHC, 4 valve, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected unit which gives the bike a power output of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Anchorage duties are taken care of by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm unit at the rear.

The Duke 125 also comes with a single channel ABS module and rear-wheel lift mitigation as standard. Suspension system comprises 43 mm WP upside-down forks at the front and WP monoshock unit at the rear.