The all new Harrier BSVI range is here with the much awaited Harrier Automatic variant, Bookings open

Tata Motors today announced the commencement of bookings for its Harrier BSVI range, with the introduction of the much- awaited Automatic Transmission variants.

The all new Harrier range will offer class leading performance with the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine offering 170PS power and Panoramic Sunroof. In addition to this, it will further enhance the design quotient with a new dynamic Calypso Red Colour and new stylish aerodynamic outer mirrors. Continuing with Tata Motors commitment to offer the safest range of cars to the Indian customers, Harrier will now come equipped with ESP across all variants.

Harrier will now also be available with a new top- of the- line XZ+/ XZA+ trim, which consists of a host of exciting features like Panoramic Sunroof, 6- way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors and Two- Tone Diamond Cut R17 alloys making it an irresistible package for the Harrier customers. The Automatic range comes equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission and will be available in three variants – XMA, XZA & XZA+.

Commenting on this launch, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to bring the highly anticipated Tata Harrier automatic transmission to our customer’s along with the Harrier BSVI range. In line with our philosophy of going beyond BSVI, we are offering a host of technical, safety and design upgrades on the Harrier. With the introduction of this new range, Harrier is ready to set new benchmarks and deliver a segment-leading performance. We are confident that this new feature addition will lure more customers in the coming days.”

The Harrier, which is built on the OMEGARC, derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, is the perfect combination of stunning design and excellent performance. Powered by the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, Harrier assures an exhilarating performance on the toughest of terrains.

Customers can book the Harrier BSVI for an amount of INR 30,000 by visiting the website www.harrier.tatamotors.com or by visiting the nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership.