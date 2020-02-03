Maruti Suzuki’s Mobility And Automotive Innovation Lab Shortlists Four Startups

With an objective to promote innovation in India for automobile and mobility space, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has shortlisted four new start-up firms under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) program. These include: Dave.AI, Rezo.AI, Fabrik, and ElectreeFi. With the inclusion of this batch of start-ups, MSIL is now engaged with 9 start-ups under its MAIL initiative.

MSIL’s unique initiative MAIL launched in January 2019 supports the start-ups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. The futuristic solutions being developed will have a positive impact on business and efficiently bring-in technological advancements.

“With rapid changes in business environment Technology-led innovations are need of the hour. Working with start-ups, providing them platform and co-creating business solutions helps Maruti Suzuki generate new business solutions much faster. The MAIL program is an impactful initiative that provides a test-bed to some of the brightest minds. We are excited to offer a platform to turn ideas into reality and generate successful business solutions that bring value to our business,” said Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The latest batch of four startups underwent an extensive selection exercise involving screening and pitch sessions. They also received mentorship from domestic and international startup eco system. Alongside, brainstorming sessions with Maruti Suzuki domain teams helped to create a right product fit.

The startups had showcased their innovative solutions at the Demo Day organized in New Delhi, recently. After the presentations on Demo Day, Dave.AI emerged as the winner, followed by Rezo.AI and Fabrik as runners-up. The fourth start-up ElectreeFi was also able to impress the management.

The top three start-ups- Dave.AI, Rezo.AI and Fabrik will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki for actual business use.