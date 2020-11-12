The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Is Now More Powerful Than Before; Also Gets Two New Variants

Tell us which motorcycle strikes your head first when you hear the term ‘Power Cruiser’? It is a rhetoric question because the answer has to be the Ducati XDiavel. The XDiavel has carved a niche for itself among the sea of superbikes and supernakeds. The XDiavel is the personification of everything Ducati stands for: performance and exclusivity. And now, Ducati has unveiled the updated range of XDiavel. The updated Scrambler 800 range weren’t the only motorcycles which were showcased at the world premiere as Ducati added two new variants in the XDiavel lineup.

More details

The XDiavel S is now joined by the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star, each with their own style and paint job.

Mechanical changes

Let’s get done with the mechanical changes first. Making the XDiavel Euro5-compliant wasn’t that stressful for Ducati as the Italian bikemaker just replaced the silencer with a new design derived from the Diavel 1260’s exhaust. Apart from the revamped exhaust, Ducati also recalibrated the engine, so the 2021 XDiavel line’s Testastretta DVT engine now claims 160 hp at 9500 rpm and 93.7 lb-ft. at 5000 rpm.

We can expect the same engine specs to get reflected when Ducati brings the updated XDiavel range to India. There’s a catch here for non-Euro5 markets though. The XDiavel’s engine will remain at the 2020 model’s claimed 152 hp and 92.9 lb-ft.

Ducati XDiavel Dark

Talking about the different variants now, the XDiavel Dark will serve as the base model. It utilizes a matt black paint and a blacked-out engine and frame. The reason why the Dark serves as the base variant is that it misses out on the Ducati Multimedia system which is found on the S trim. Another major exclusion is the S model’s M50 brakes as the Dark trim has to make do with M4.32 Brembo callipers.

Ducati XDiavel Black Star

At the upper end of the spectrum, lies the XDiavel Black Star which will serve as the top-of-the-line variant in the XDiavel lineup. It gets all the equipment and features the S trim gets and then some more! The XDiavel Black Star comes draped in sports car-inspired grey and matt black colour with red highlights include red cylinder head covers. The Black Star also features a suede seat fabric, forged and machined light-alloy wheels, and Brembo M50s.

Also read: Ducati Unveils Euro5 Compliant Scrambler 800 Range Along With a New Nightshift Variant

Electronics

Talking about the electronics, being a Ducati, the XDiavel range gets a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), a Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1 MP Cornering braking system, traction control, launch control, cruise control, LED lighting, and a 3.5″ TFT display. The Black Star and S models receive forks treated with a diamond-like coating and a Bluetooth-compatible infotainment system. Ducati has also announced the pricing. In the U.S., the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark starts at $19,999, while the S model is priced at $24,695.