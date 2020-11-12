Ducati Unveils Euro5 Compliant Scrambler 800 Range Along With a New Nightshift Variant

Ducati has taken a rather interesting path to unveil new models in its portfolio. The Italian marquee organizes a video world premiere every week to showcase its updated range of motorcycle. Previously, it unveiled the hotly-anticipated Multistrada V4 and this time around, it has unveiled the updated Scrambler 800 range. The Scrambler 1100 range has already been updated to meet the stricter Euro5 norms and now the 800s have joined the party too. Apart from making the range Euro5 compliant, Ducati has also added a new variant in the Scrambler 800 lineup, called the Nightshift.

Now that the Scrambler 800 range is Euro5 compliant, we can expect Ducati to bring in the updated lineup here as well, including the stealthy and urbane Nightshift.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

Let’s talk about the new variant first. The Nightshift is built on the same platform as the other 800s but differs a lot in its styling and riding approach. As the name suggests, the Nightshift is shaded in all black and grey, giving it a stealthy look. This model, with classic lines and dark colours that evoke the atmosphere of the night, is characterized by a straight and narrow handlebar with café racer mirrors.

The number plates and the absence of a rear mudguard in full-throttle style, give the bike a more aggressive touch and make it visually compact. The bike is also equipped with a new flat two-seat saddle, comfortable for both rider and passenger. Complementing its rugged look is the set of dual-purpose Pirelli MT 60 RS tires. Although its riding dynamics won’t really encourage you to go off the road, the tires do provide some visual flair. The air- and oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine is black with brushed highlights, while the aluminium belt guards are machine-finished.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Apart from adding a new variant, Ducati has also updated the Desert Sled and the base Icon variant. The Dakar-inspired Desert Sled model gets a new blue livery in homage to the enduro bikes of the ‘80s with red and white touches on the tank and front mudguard.

The look is finished off with gold spoked wheels, as it should be. When it comes to being a true-blue Scrambler with a go-anywhere attitude, there’s no matching the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. The new anti-slip lining for the seat, together with the 200mm fork travel and headlight mesh guard as standard underline its true off-road character.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

On the other hand, the unmistakable Ducati Scrambler Icon in 2021 will also arrive in dealerships in “Ducati Red” colour, which goes alongside the classic “62 Yellow” with black frame and black seat.

Mechanical specifications

Despite being Euro5 compliant, the Scrambler 800s continue to make 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm and 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm. The 803cc comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper clutch.

Suspension duties are handled by non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork up front and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock at the rear. Whereas the braking duties are performed by 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo calliper up front and 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo calliper at the rear, assisted by Bosch Cornering ABS.