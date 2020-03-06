Video: Hero BS6 Pleasure Plus Unveiled

Hero is leading the charge of two-wheeler manufacturers who are making their portfolio BS6 compliant. Another BS6 compliant gearless scooter from Hero’s stable which was showcased at their CIT facility was the BS6 Pleasure Plus which gets a host of upgrades, both mechanical and cosmetic.

Watch the detailed walkaround video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xfA88ag8X4

It retains the 110 cc engine from the previous iteration but is now fuel injected. The 110 cc mill delivers 8 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 8.7 NM torque. The torque delivery is better than before because of the throttle position sensor. It has also become 10 % more fuel efficient than before and the acceleration is claimed to be better by 10 % as well.

The chrome outlining on the headlamp lends it that retro feel and looks premium too. The side panels too have received chrome accents. The instrument cluster also has a new design and looks funkier than before. To up the convenience factor of the rider, two front pockets have been included accompanied with a USB charger. It still doesn’t get telescopic forks or a 12 inch front wheel out front, like the new BS6 Activa does.

The competition in this segment has become tougher with the launch of Honda Activa 6G but Hero has made sure that it gives a neck to neck to fight by pricing the Pleasure Plus aggressively. There are two variants on sale, self-start with steel wheel and self-start with alloy wheels. The former is priced at INR 54,800 /- ex-showroom while the latter is priced at 56,800 /-.