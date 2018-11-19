Test Mule of the Production Ready Tata 45X Makes Another Appearance

At the Auto Expo this year in Delhi, Tata showcased a number of cars. One of them is ready to make its debut in January of 2019, the Harrier SUV which has all of us very excited. Also showcased at the expo, behind a glass wall was the 45X concept, a car which showcased Tata’s new Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Not too long ago, a test mule of the production ready variant of this concept was seen, although the pictures did not reveal too much. Now we have another set of pictures which reveal more details of this premium hatchback which will hit our roads very soon.

These new sets of spy shots showcase some other intricate details of the car. While the front doors get door handles at their conventional spots, the rear door handles are hidden in the pillars, giving it a sporty coupe like appearance. There are some similarities seen in this car and the concept, the side profile is almost identical. However, the production car appears to be shorter than the concept vehicle. That said, the car is very sporty looking hatchback, fingers crossed for a JTP version.

Expect Tata to use its Revotron and Revotorq engines for this car, with a different tuning set-up to suit the extra bulk of this car. Going by the sporty looks of this car, a JTP version of this hatchback would be something to look forward to. Reports suggest that this car will make its debut in the month of August, next year. Once out, the car would go against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Volkswagen Polo. Expect a starting price of INR 5.5 Lakh for this car once it comes out.

Image Source: IndianAutosBlog