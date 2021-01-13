Tesla Officialy Registered In Karnataka; Three Directors Assigned

2021 is going to be a happening year. Apart from all the new set of wheels coming our way, it is Tesla’s arrival in our country which has got our blood pumped. The American carmaker has hinted in the past, several times, that it is eyeing to enter India but nothing concrete ever happened until now. The electric revolution in India might be gaining pace but we haven’t been that lucky when it comes to Tesla because the Elon Musk headed company hasn’t launched any electric car in India to date.

But that is all set to change in 2021 as a sea of confirmations have headed our way, cementing the fact that it is indeed happening!

Tesla has registered a subsidiary company in India, after sitting down with state governments regarding the same. According to a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, the new entity Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited is registered in Bengaluru, Karnataka and is classified as a subsidiary of a foreign company. It has also registered its office in Lavelle Road, a business district in the southern city, with paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh and an authorised capital of ₹15 lakh, according to the filing. Tesla has named Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as the three directors in the newly formed entity in the country.

Karnataka’s chief minister also confirmed the same. Mr Yediyurappa tweeted: “Karnataka will lead India’s journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best.” The company is also in touch with as many as five state governments to set up operations in the country. As mentioned above, the regulatory filing shows the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile.

We believe that Tesla is going to enter India riding on the Model 3. Tesla Model 3 is among the most affordable models of Tesla till date. The car was first rolled out in 2017 and has emerged as the world’s best selling all-electric car. Tesla will import the vehicles as completely built units, with the capability of charging in 15 minutes. Tesla’s Model 3, along with Model Y, accounted for nearly 89% of Tesla’s total sales in the third quarter of 2020.